Quintin Jose V. Pastrana | Movers & Shakers 2016 – Community Builders

By on

CURRENT POSITION Founder and Managing Director, Library Renewal Partnership, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines DEGREE MFA, Creative Writing, Oxford, 2014; Master of Studies, International Relations, Cambridge, 2011; MBA, International Management, Georgetown University, 2008 POWER OF THE WORD Writes poetry and recently started Fire Tree Press to discover new Southeast Asian writers and artists FOLLOW www.librarypartners.com; @quipas (Twitter); quintinpastrana (Instagram); qvpastrana (Facebook) Photo courtesy of Quintin Jose V. Pastrana



105 Libraries and Counting

Since Quintin Jose V. Pastrana founded Library Renewal Partnership (LRP) in 2010, he has helped local Filipino communities open 105 libraries and community education centers. With up to 30 more centers planned for this year, the nonprofit, volunteer-run organization is on track to meet its 2020 goal to open 200 libraries and reach two million people.

For LRP, literacy is a strategic investment in the Philippines’ economic future. More than one-third of Filipinos live in poverty, and it is rare to find public, democratic, and community spaces on the country’s more than 7,100 islands, says Pastrana.

LRP partners with citizens’ groups, businesses, nongovernmental organizations, government agencies, and local communities to expand existing facilities or open sustainable libraries and education centers. LRP has worked in regions facing poverty, violence, geographic isolation, and other challenges to bring libraries to marginalized groups including indigenous peoples, at-risk youth, and prisoners.

With LRP’s help, a library in Santa Ana, Manila, grew its collection from a 30 percent deficit to a 120 percent surplus, allowing it to donate items to other facilities. LRP expanded both stationary and mobile libraries in Marawi, a stronghold of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, to “serve as a secular counterpoint to liberate minds amidst growing insurgency and radical ideologies,” Pastrana says. In two years, Synergeia, an LRP partner, raised literacy rates from ten percent to 53 percent in Upi, Maguindanao, one of the poorest and most conflict-ridden provinces. “Libraries help empower people more deeply than any institution,” Pastrana says.