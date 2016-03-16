December 27, 2016

You are here: Home / People / Movers & Shakers 2016 / Richard Ashby Jr. | Movers & Shakers 2016 – Community Builders

Richard Ashby Jr. | Movers & Shakers 2016 – Community Builders

By on March 16, 2016 12 Comments

Richard Ashby Jr.

CURRENT POSITION

Director, Yeadon Public Library, PA

DEGREE

MLS, Queens College, CUNY, 2009

FOLLOW

www.yeadonlibrary.org; www.literacynation.com

Photo ©2016 Shawn G. Henry

Street-Level Supporter

The Yeadon Public Library opens at 10 a.m., but director Richard Ashby always arrives two hours earlier. “I begin with walking the floor—praying and getting emotionally ready for the day—to ensure the library’s presentation is up to par,” he says.

Ashby has walked the floor of a library since 1989, when he was a security guard at Wyandanch Public Library (WPL), NY. Then, too, he wanted to make the space welcoming to all. His “career-defining moment” came one day when a young African American girl complained to the librarian, who was white and not from the local community, that another patron was calling her names. The librarian “did not know how to handle the situation,” Ashby recalls, and as a support staff member, he wasn’t allowed to intervene.

“This was…when I decided that I needed to pursue my library degree,” he says.

Over the next several years, he worked his way up as a page at WPL, starting first at the circulation desk and then moving to the children’s room, reference desk, and finally becoming page supervisor. Meanwhile, he was in school.

“My career trajectory can be considered nontraditional…to some,” he says. “However, for most librarians of color, starting as a page and working your way through the ranks is more common.”

In 2005 he became supervisor of WPL’s library operations, a position he held for five years, and in 2012 he set up a “sidewalk library” in the Mantua neighborhood of West Philadelphia on a corner plagued with drugs and violence. The first initiative of LiteracyNation, the nonprofit he established, the sidewalk library distributes gently used books to young people. Ashby also helps their parents with job applications, fixes bicycle tires—and simply listens.

In 2014—the same year he was named Librarian of the Year by the Black Caucus of the American Library Association (BCALA)—Ashby became director at Yeadon, a small urban library near Philadelphia with big community reach. Among the programs he’s developed are a homework club with free meals for participants and an annual back-to-school event at which kids with library cards get free haircuts from local barbers. He also brokered a partnership with a neighborhood organization to train and employ three retirees, who each work 20 hours a week. “The partnership allowed the library to save 3,120 additional staffing hours [annually],” says Ashby, who is currently running for vice president of BCALA.

“Our programming is diverse [enough] to meet all of the changes public libraries are undergoing,” he says. “And I am here for the long haul.”

This article was published in Library Journal. Subscribe today and save up to 35% off the regular subscription rate.

Filed Under: LJ in Print, Movers & Shakers 2016 Tagged With: , , , Discussion: View 12 Comments
Share
Professional Development for Today’s Librarian
LJ Profesional Development logoStay ahead of innovations and changes impacting the library profession with timely resources and tools from Library Journal and School Library Journal. Staff and stakeholders from all settings and at all levels can participate in hands-on live workshops, enroll in immersive online courses led by leading industry professionals, and access insightful webcasts covering a range of relevant topics.

Comments

  1. Bridget Stokes says:
    March 16, 2016 at 11:11 am

    Congrats on the successes

    Reply
  2. Nancy says:
    March 16, 2016 at 11:24 am

    I was in class at Queens College with Richard and knew he was destined to do great things! Congratulations!

    Reply
  3. Christina Vortia says:
    March 16, 2016 at 1:28 pm

    Awesome!!! Keep shining! Congratulations!

    Reply
  4. Mariel Perez says:
    March 16, 2016 at 3:41 pm

    Way to go! What an inspirational story!

    Reply
  5. Kiera says:
    March 16, 2016 at 4:21 pm

    This is so amazing and definitely inspirational! Kudos Richard! You are definitely an inspiration to many!

    Reply
  6. Donna Hopson says:
    March 16, 2016 at 5:08 pm

    A well-deserved honor to an awesome guy! Congratulation, Richard!!!

    Reply
  7. James D says:
    March 16, 2016 at 5:44 pm

    It’s good to hear that your steps have been ordered by the Lord and he is using you to impact the lives of others. Having a positive experience with an institution which by nature should be non-judgmental and progressive is very important, but at times our field doesn’t live up to this. There are still racial disparities in hiring qualified individuals in management positions gives me hope of this field.

    Reply
  8. jean barsotti says:
    March 18, 2016 at 1:56 pm

    Awesome Job!. You are an inspiration. Service above Self. Best wishes and Congratulations

    Reply
  9. Karl Helicher says:
    March 18, 2016 at 1:58 pm

    Congratulations, Richard. You bring honor to our profession and state!
    Karl Helicher, Director
    Upper Merion Township Library

    Reply
  10. Eunice says:
    March 18, 2016 at 2:04 pm

    Congratulations, Richard! So well deserved–when you care, people notice. All the best to you.

    Reply
  11. Ernest says:
    March 23, 2016 at 1:55 pm

    Congratulations, Great Inspiration !

    Reply
Comment Policy:
  1. Be respectful, and do not attack the author, people mentioned in the article, or other commenters. Take on the idea, not the messenger.
  2. Don't use obscene, profane, or vulgar language.
  3. Stay on point. Comments that stray from the topic at hand may be deleted.
  4. Comments may be republished in print, online, or other forms of media, per our Terms of Use.

We are not able to monitor every comment that comes through (though some comments with links to multiple URLs are held for spam-check moderation by the system). If you see something objectionable, please let us know. Once a comment has been flagged, a staff member will investigate.

We accept clean XHTML in comments, but don't overdo it and please limit the number of links submitted in your comment. For more info, see the full Terms of Use.

Speak Your Mind

*