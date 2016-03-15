December 27, 2016

You are here: Home / People / Movers & Shakers 2016 / Tammy Westergard | Movers & Shakers 2016 – Change Agents

Tammy Westergard | Movers & Shakers 2016 – Change Agents

By on March 15, 2016 8 Comments

Tammy Westergard

CURRENT POSITION

Director of Libraries, Jackson County Library District, Medford, OR

DEGREE

MLS, University of North Texas, Denton, 2014

FUN FACT

Westergard’s children were undergrads when she was getting her MLS; they taught her how to use Blackboard

FOLLOW

jclibraryservices (Facebook)

Photo ©2016 Shawn G. Henry

Intentional Advocate

In 2010, as deputy manager of the Carson City, NV, Office of Business Development, Tammy Westergard was exploring ideas for a property formerly occupied by the Nugget casino. At the same time, Carson City Library director Sara Jones was involved in a strategic planning process for a new downtown branch. The two joined forces, developing an ambitious public-private partnership for a 65,000 square foot library. Westergard, with no previous library experience, became deputy library director, simultaneously spearheading a $23 million capital campaign for the project.

Jones was a strong mentor, and her protégé learned quickly. But after a year, Westergard pointed out, “You know what? If you get hit by a Mack truck, I’m in charge here. And I don’t know a single thing about librarianship.” With that, Westergard began a distance MLS program, while helping to run the library, visioning the new branch, and more. “I was thrown into the absolute deepest end of the pool in terms of library management,” she says.

When Jones moved to become director of the Marin County Free Library, CA, Westergard couldn’t apply for the directorship—she was still earning her MLS—so she led a national search that appointed Sena Loyd, whom she had originally hired in 2012.

The building project was ultimately defeated. But Westergard had learned to navigate the grant-writing process from Jones and began building out projects for workforce development and technology that they had first prototyped for the new space. In addition to leading a 2014–19 strategic library plan that included commitments among Carson City’s Board of Supervisors, school district, and library Board of Trustees—the first codified and multijurisdictional, local strategic plan for education in the state of Nevada—Westergard helped secure both a large BTOP (Broadband Technology Opportunities Program) grant for a library computing center and an LSTA (Library Services and Technology Act) Innovation Program grant to offer entry-level MT-1 advanced manufacturing certification, the first of its kind in a library and a crucial stepping stone for 21st-century manufacturing jobs. “Helping people level up their skills,” says Westergard, “moving them from where they are to where they need to go…[the library has] all the resources in the world to help people do that.” The first cohort of MT-1 certificate-holders graduated in fall 2015.

Two years out of library school, Westergard is currently director of the 15-branch Jackson County Library District, in a struggling region, and she intends to help it thrive. She may have been an “accidental librarian,” as she describes herself, but she’s now the library’s most intentional advocate.

This article was published in Library Journal's March 15, 2016 issue. Subscribe today and save up to 35% off the regular subscription rate.

Filed Under: LJ in Print, Movers & Shakers 2016 Tagged With: , , Discussion: View 8 Comments
Share
Professional Development for Today’s Librarian
LJ Profesional Development logoStay ahead of innovations and changes impacting the library profession with timely resources and tools from Library Journal and School Library Journal. Staff and stakeholders from all settings and at all levels can participate in hands-on live workshops, enroll in immersive online courses led by leading industry professionals, and access insightful webcasts covering a range of relevant topics.

Comments

  1. Sara Jones says:
    March 15, 2016 at 9:47 am

    Congratulations Tammy it’s well deserved lots more moving and shaking in your future can’t wait to see what’s next!

    Reply
  2. Sherry Griffin Grundy says:
    March 16, 2016 at 9:48 am

    Your the Gal, Tammy! Congrats! Your passion and excitement for the role of libraries is contagious!

    Reply
  3. Tammy Westergard says:
    March 17, 2016 at 5:54 am

    Thanks Sherry! Good stories spread don’t they?!! Thanks to you for all that you add to the Nevada journey.

    Reply
    • Latrice says:
      December 27, 2016 at 4:52 pm

      / eu imi uit ideiile foarte repede, cand ma pun in pat.si dupa ce tremin si eu cu facultatea o sa ma apuc de sala…am mai facut 5 luni dar m-am lasat din cauza fa2;utatii&#8c30lnu imi permite timpu` din pacate

  4. Marco Veyna-Reyes says:
    April 8, 2016 at 12:32 am

    Tammy you are such a dedicated and hardworking professional. Your abilities highly benefit the patrons in your community. I too can’t wait to see what comes next!

    Reply
  5. Kathlin Ray says:
    August 19, 2016 at 6:29 pm

    Tammy, I only now just saw this! I’m thrilled that you received this recognition. Congratulations!!

    Reply
  6. Butch says:
    December 27, 2016 at 5:08 pm

    Hi Febri,Ada yang bilang untuk aspek torque, SOHC lebih superior sedangkan DOHC lebih superior di horsepower. Tapi itu kebanyakan orang yg bilang. Belom ada statistik ilmiah yang mekgdnainbman kedua mekanisme ini dalam hal kecepatan. Ditambah lagi, banyak performance parts aftermarket yg meningkatkan performa mesin baik dari aspek torque maupun horsepower, seperti camshaft Bisimoto, Skunk2, etc.

    Reply
Comment Policy:
  1. Be respectful, and do not attack the author, people mentioned in the article, or other commenters. Take on the idea, not the messenger.
  2. Don't use obscene, profane, or vulgar language.
  3. Stay on point. Comments that stray from the topic at hand may be deleted.
  4. Comments may be republished in print, online, or other forms of media, per our Terms of Use.

We are not able to monitor every comment that comes through (though some comments with links to multiple URLs are held for spam-check moderation by the system). If you see something objectionable, please let us know. Once a comment has been flagged, a staff member will investigate.

We accept clean XHTML in comments, but don't overdo it and please limit the number of links submitted in your comment. For more info, see the full Terms of Use.

Speak Your Mind

*