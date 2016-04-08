Design with Balance: Seamlessly Blending Architecture, Design, and Furniture in Your Library

February 19, 2017

By on April 8, 2016 2 Comments

Presented by: AGATI Furniture, 720 Design, and Library Journal

Modern libraries have evolved from private, members-only institutions to contemporary community centers where patrons from all walks of life gather together. Patrons engage with library materials not only on a leisurely reading level, but also to write their resume on a computer, borrow Wi-Fi hotspots, learn a new language, participate in a group handicrafts night, or build proficiency in a computer program they are required to learn for work.

The question stands: How do we create spaces within our libraries to accommodate this variety of uses without having two or three library buildings or ten floors at the ready?

Maureen Arndt, Principal at 720Design, and Joe Agati of AGATI Furniture discuss how to create spaces that are versatile, adaptable, and timeless, suiting all activities and welcoming all uses of the library, from private individual study to large group programming. Maureen and Joe will illustrate the keys to creating a well-balanced space that feels inviting, promotes patron engagement, and lasts for years to come by seamlessly blending architecture and furniture in your library space.

Panelists

Joe Agati, President & Founder, AGATI Furniture

Maureen Arndt, Principal, 720Design

Moderator

Eric Kavanagh, CEO, The Bloor Group

Comments

  1. Ric says:
    April 25, 2016 at 7:26 am

    Won’t be able to make it to the event. I’ll catch up with the archive.

    Thanks.

  2. Kontraktor Bangunan says:
    February 19, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Hurrah! Finally I got a web site from where I know how to truly obtain helpful information concerning my study and knowledge.

