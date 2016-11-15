Year in Architecture 2016: Access and Flow

The Mary Couts Burnett Library at Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, polished up its $35 million addition and renovation project with a three-story atrium surrounded by glass and steel. Visitors are greeted in the new lobby by a purple interactive touch screen wall. CREDITS: Hahnfeld Hoffer Stanford,
in association with CannonDesign, architects; Nick Merrick, Hedrich Blessing, Ltd., photo.
The new 8,000 square foot Summerland Branch Library, Okanagan Regional Library, BC, is designed as a beacon, with the transparent Main Street exterior “retailing” library activities to the community. CREDITS: Urban Arts Architecture, architects; photo ©2016 Martin Knowles Photo/Media
Comments
