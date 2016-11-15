January 5, 2017

Year in Architecture 2016: Grand and Glorious

By on November 15, 2016 1 Comment

On the south side of the main floor of the Longwood Public Library, Middle Island, NY, is a two-story space looking out to the terrace and the woods beyond, with relaxing mezzanine access.
CREDITS: Peter Gisolfi Associates, architects; photo ©Robert Mintzes

The interior of the Lewes Public Library, DE, is anchored by a large central volume housing a number
of collections, with exposed wood trusses and extensive natural light provided by a central spine of clerestory windows. CREDITS: Becker Morgan Group, Inc., architects and photo

One of a quartet of forms that distinguish the new Milton Library, Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System, is the entrance “silo” and lobby, which, with its higher roofline, helps orient patrons through a unique landmark. CREDITS: Stevens & Wilkinson, architects; photo ©Rion Rizzo/Creative Sources
Photography, Inc.

A developer donated the three-acre site for the mixed-use project that includes apartments, town homes, restaurants, and office space, in addition to the Libbie Mill Library, Henrico County Public Library, VA. CREDITS: BCWH, with Tappé Associates, architect; photo courtesy of BCWH

The new Northeast Regional Library, Raleigh, NC, comprises two main wings (children and adult),
with a central connector providing visibility to the entire facility. CREDITS: Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, architect; Jim Sink, photo

Bette-Lee Fox About Bette-Lee Fox

Bette-Lee Fox (blfox@mediasourceinc.com) is Managing Editor, Library Journal.

Celebrating her 43rd year with Library Journal, Bette-Lee also edits LJ’s Video Reviews column, six times a year Romance column, and e-original Romance reviews, which post weekly as LJ Xpress Reviews.

*