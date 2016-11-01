LJ Index 2016: All the Stars, State by State

LJ Index of Public Library Service 2016
Click a state above, or use the drop-down below to jump to the Star libraries in that state.
States with Most and Fewest Stars
The 2016 Star Libraries are found in 41 states. The top four states, ranked by their numbers of Star Libraries, are New York, 35; Ohio, 25; Illinois, 19; and California, 13. These are followed by a tie for fifth and six places shared by Nebraska, 12, and Massachusetts, 12, then Kansas, 11, at seven. Next, there is a three-way tie for places eight to ten shared by Alabama, ten; Iowa, ten; and Texas, ten. Like these top ten states, the remaining 31 Star Library states are scattered across the nation and in every major geographical region.
There are no 2016 Star winners in the District of Columbia or ten states. Four are the Southern states of Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Two of the remaining Star-less states are in the Rocky Mountain West—Idaho and Wyoming—in addition to Delaware and Hawaii. Also, this year there were no Star Libraries from Maryland because e-circulation was not report for all of that state’s libraries, the only state for which that was the case.
Notably, two Southern states joined the list this year: Alabama and Arkansas.
Star libraries are listed alphabetically below by state abbreviation, then ranked by stars and score. Please note that expenditure category peer comparisons are the critical ones; for the Star Libraries by expenditure category please go to The Star Libraries page.
To sort the table, select the desired column by clicking the cell in the head row of the table. To sort the table by two criteria, first click the header column you’d like to be the initial sort factor. Then add a secondary sort by holding shift while selecting another column.
You can also use the search box at the top right corner of the table to search for text in the table.
Comments
“.
LJ Index of Public Library Service 2016
What is E-Circ and Why Did We Add It?
All the Stars, State by State
Next Year’s New Statistic: Wi-Fi
Find Your Library
Every Star Library Ever Named
LJ Index FAQ
”
I don’t agree