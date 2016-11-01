April 9, 2017

LJ Index 2016: All the Stars, State by State

November 1, 2016

America's Star Libraries 2016

LJ Index of Public Library Service 2016

States with Most and Fewest Stars

The 2016 Star Libraries are found in 41 states. The top four states, ranked by their numbers of Star Libraries, are New York, 35; Ohio, 25; Illinois, 19; and California, 13. These are followed by a tie for fifth and six places shared by Nebraska, 12, and Massachusetts, 12, then Kansas, 11, at seven. Next, there is a three-way tie for places eight to ten shared by Alabama, ten; Iowa, ten; and Texas, ten. Like these top ten states, the remaining 31 Star Library states are scattered across the nation and in every major geographical region.

There are no 2016 Star winners in the District of Columbia or ten states. Four are the Southern states of Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Two of the remaining Star-less states are in the Rocky Mountain West—Idaho and Wyoming—in addition to Delaware and Hawaii. Also, this year there were no Star Libraries from Maryland because e-circulation was not report for all of that state’s libraries, the only state for which that was the case.

Notably, two Southern states joined the list this year: ­Alabama and Arkansas.

Star libraries are listed alphabetically below by state abbreviation, then ranked by stars and score.  Please note that expenditure category peer comparisons are the critical ones; for the Star Libraries by expenditure category please go to The Star Libraries page.

All Star Libraries 2016, State by State

CategoryStarsLibraryCityStateCirc (per Capita)eCirc (per Capita)Visits (per Capita)Program Attendance (per Capita)Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita)
$100K-$199.9K*****Craig Public LibraryCraigAK30.248.0515.332.774.06
$200K-$399.9K*****Delta Community LibraryDelta JunctionAK45.091.1142.254.247.10
$400K-$999.9K****Haines Borough Public LibraryHainesAK40.810.5834.662.857.64
$400K-$999.9K***Homer Public LibraryHomerAK23.172.0924.341.235.71
$400K-$999.9K****Unalaska Public LibraryUnalaskaAK45.380.0224.141.4110.76
$400K-$999.9K****Brewton Public LibraryBrewtonAL22.0411.6611.600.563.45
$200K-$399.9K*****Columbiana Public LibraryColumbianaAL23.5813.2110.761.151.84
$10K-$49.9K*****Double Springs Public LibraryDouble SpringsAL16.238.385.220.811.85
$100K-$199.9K*****Flomaton Public LibraryFlomatonAL92.500.1831.990.5818.10
$400K-$999.9K*****Foley Public LibraryFoleyAL53.3917.4938.531.221.96
$100K-$199.9K****Montevallo - Parnell Memorial LibraryMontevalloAL15.128.606.050.771.53
$1M-$4.9M***Mountain Brook - Emmet O'Neal LibraryMountain BrookAL20.676.289.852.082.17
$100K-$199.9K***Rogersville Public LibraryRogersvilleAL35.510.0017.231.953.47
$10K-$49.9K*****Vincent - Lallouise F. Mcgraw LibraryVincentAL24.1421.742.970.303.20
$10K-$49.9K*****Wilsonville - Vernice Stoudenmire LibraryWilsonvilleAL16.2713.603.220.090.55
$10M-$29.9M***Central Arkansas Library SystemLittle RockAR9.011.077.230.741.11
$50K-$99.9K****Huachuca City Public LibraryHuachuca CityAZ9.300.1416.752.705.05
$200K-$399.9K***Ak-Chin Indian Community LibraryMaricopaAZ2.740.0524.851.949.04
$100K-$199.9K****Ava Ich Asiit Tribal LibraryMohave ValleyAZ1.470.008.2812.491.77
$400K-$999.9K****Page Public LibraryPageAZ18.640.3121.182.7118.23
$100K-$199.9K*****Parker Public LibraryParkerAZ21.736.7918.211.063.76
$100K-$199.9K****Quartzsite Public LibraryQuartzsiteAZ12.866.0410.651.012.81
$1M-$4.9M***Sedona Public LibrarySedonaAZ28.191.2519.871.414.36
$50K-$99.9K***Tonto Basin Public LibraryTonto BasinAZ18.610.0017.131.254.42
$10M-$29.9M****Berkeley Public LibraryBerkeleyCA16.821.2411.380.421.50
$10M-$29.9M*****Beverly Hills Public LibraryBeverly HillsCA18.590.2722.570.842.32
$30M+****Santa Clara County LibraryCampbellCA21.990.677.640.481.61
$1M-$4.9M***Harrison Memorial LibraryCarmelCA42.271.1134.291.052.65
$5M-$9.9M***Cerritos Public LibraryCerritosCA11.160.2318.810.423.67
$200K-$399.9K****Alpine County Library/ArchivesMarkleevilleCA22.840.3228.313.385.69
$5M-$9.9M***Newport Beach Public LibraryNewport BeachCA19.451.0516.110.641.40
$5M-$9.9M*****Redwood City Public LibraryRedwood CityCA20.910.5012.832.4910.31
$30M+***San Francisco Public LibrarySan FranciscoCA12.970.978.080.521.85
$10M-$29.9M***San Mateo County LibrarySan MateoCA11.990.527.360.761.44
$10M-$29.9M*****Santa Monica Public LibrarySanta MonicaCA17.290.5013.730.652.34
$1M-$4.9M****St. Helena Public LibrarySt. HelenaCA52.671.2720.192.862.79
$1M-$4.9M***Belvedere-Tiburon LibraryTiburonCA28.592.8814.482.441.63
$10M-$29.9M***Douglas County LibrariesCastle RockCO25.581.766.340.530.48
$10M-$29.9M***Pikes Peak Library DistrictColorado SpringsCO13.891.405.930.601.66
$30M+***Denver Public LibraryDenverCO13.971.116.790.621.47
$10M-$29.9M****Arapahoe Library DistrictEnglewoodCO17.763.427.850.471.21
$100K-$199.9K****La Veta Regional Library DistrictLa VetaCO30.230.6940.652.456.14
$50K-$99.9K****Limon Memorial LibraryLimonCO21.430.4918.560.216.31
$5M-$9.9M***Pueblo City-County Library DistrictPuebloCO15.411.208.831.133.11
$1M-$4.9M*****San Miguel Library District # 1 (Telluride)TellurideCO37.061.5043.017.687.59
$100K-$199.9K***Cornwall Library AssociationCornwallCT15.250.3112.322.457.80
$1M-$4.9M****Darien LibraryDarienCT31.061.0116.962.427.33
$5M-$9.9M*****Greenwich LibraryGreenwichCT20.381.3810.770.827.46
$5M-$9.9M*****Westport LibraryWestportCT24.290.9615.012.591.57
$200K-$399.9K***Lake Park Public LibraryLake ParkFL3.230.3532.971.107.09
$400K-$999.9K*****New Port Richey Public LibraryNew Port RicheyFL43.171.0331.227.542.34
$1M-$4.9M****Sanibel Public LibrarySanibelFL29.501.8418.513.594.55
$50K-$99.9K****Dr. Grace O. Doane Alden Public LibraryAldenIA10.650.4222.752.375.27
$50K-$99.9K****Bancroft Public LibraryBancroftIA15.800.2524.361.294.58
$10K-$49.9K****De Soto Public LibraryDe SotoIA12.370.2914.141.892.65
$200K-$399.9K****James Kennedy Public LibraryDyersvilleIA35.710.7019.142.470.98
$10K-$49.9K****Elgin Public LibraryElginIA14.510.546.582.851.39
$50K-$99.9K***Hubbard Public LibraryHubbardIA12.480.2913.691.964.44
$50K-$99.9K***Readlyn Community LibraryReadlynIA9.160.8122.571.882.43
$10K-$49.9K***Stuart Public LibraryStuartIA9.680.4113.090.863.34
$10K-$49.9K*****Swea City Public LibrarySwea CityIA12.060.0013.310.466.72
$50K-$99.9K****Wellsburg Public LibraryWellsburgIA16.320.7617.070.926.01
$200K-$399.9K***Stinson Memorial Public Library DistrictAnnaIL11.037.412.060.170.66
$10M-$29.9M*****Arlington Heights Memorial LibraryArlington HeightsIL34.161.3912.131.071.77
$5M-$9.9M***Fountaindale Public Library DistrictBolingbrookIL16.280.557.411.221.64
$5M-$9.9M***Champaign Public LibraryChampaignIL25.170.5911.760.501.56
$1M-$4.9M***Coal City Public Library DistrictCoal CityIL19.341.088.095.811.24
$200K-$399.9K***Cordova District LibraryCordovaIL20.610.0016.253.362.12
$1M-$4.9M****Lake Forest LibraryLake ForestIL23.271.1724.000.6810.11
$5M-$9.9M****Ela Area Public Library DistrictLake ZurichIL27.371.6810.520.854.10
$10K-$49.9K***Lanark Public LibraryLanarkIL13.060.1516.800.531.20
$5M-$9.9M***Cook Memorial Public Library DistrictLibertyvilleIL26.381.429.670.601.11
$5M-$9.9M****Vernon Area Public Library DistrictLincolnshireIL21.531.707.971.540.91
$10M-$29.9M*****Naperville Public LibraryNapervilleIL28.821.0311.810.642.77
$5M-$9.9M***Niles Public Library DistrictNilesIL17.760.877.341.052.43
$5M-$9.9M****Northbrook Public LibraryNorthbrookIL25.160.8912.661.191.10
$5M-$9.9M****Oak Park Public LibraryOak ParkIL26.521.1115.070.923.58
$10K-$49.9K****Pembroke Public Library DistrictPembroke TownshipIL2.380.001.995.734.70
$200K-$399.9K***Roxana Public Library DistrictRoxanaIL13.790.2125.240.928.45
$10M-$29.9M****Schaumburg Township District LibrarySchaumburgIL19.830.7312.140.861.29
$10M-$29.9M*****Skokie Public LibrarySkokieIL31.660.7712.430.891.77
$5M-$9.9M***Carmel Clay Public LibraryCarmelIN25.261.526.840.792.83
$10M-$29.9M***Evansville-Vanderburgh Public LibraryEvansvilleIN13.701.409.690.311.96
$10M-$29.9M*****Allen County Public LibraryFort WayneIN35.0219.636.700.461.35
$100K-$199.9K***Oxford Public LibraryOxfordIN18.200.6911.844.553.29
$10K-$49.9K***Arma City LibraryArmaKS7.010.0014.230.433.28
$50K-$99.9K***Buhler Public LibraryBuhlerKS18.680.009.371.854.68
$10K-$49.9K****Chetopa City LibraryChetopaKS13.680.008.180.285.90
$10K-$49.9K***Ellinwood School Community LibraryEllinwoodKS10.930.1010.032.021.38
$50K-$99.9K****Erie City Public LibraryErieKS6.000.0013.561.0311.15
$10K-$49.9K****Inman Public LibraryInmanKS25.900.007.980.482.59
$200K-$399.9K****Library District #2 , Linn CountyLacygneKS19.300.0219.822.4010.31
$100K-$199.9K***Neodesha/W.A. Rankin MemorialNeodeshaKS16.550.0036.841.415.08
$50K-$99.9K*****Overbrook Public LibraryOverbrookKS28.440.0515.110.847.68
$10K-$49.9K*****Ida Long Goodman Memorial LibrarySt. JohnKS19.910.6021.009.840.97
$10K-$49.9K*****Nora E. Larabee Memorial LibraryStaffordKS28.880.006.580.006.48
$10M-$29.9M****Kenton County Public LibraryFt. MitchellKY13.781.105.900.961.72
$400K-$999.9K*****Leslie County Public LibraryHydenKY34.4210.216.071.537.73
$30M+****East Baton Rouge ParishBaton RougeLA5.750.655.771.081.74
$200K-$399.9K***Sargent Memorial LibraryBoxboroughMA25.911.2018.271.314.19
$400K-$999.9K***Dennis Public LibraryDennisportMA28.591.5635.621.414.59
$400K-$999.9K****Dover Town LibraryDoverMA33.354.8113.663.203.31
$10K-$49.9K***Gilbertville Public LibraryGilbertvilleMA8.410.005.470.785.90
$200K-$399.9K****Truro Public LibraryNorth TruroMA32.600.0638.423.453.24
$400K-$999.9K***Oak Bluffs Public LibraryOak BluffsMA40.780.5615.972.454.60
$400K-$999.9K****Osterville Village LibraryOstervilleMA34.380.0030.944.768.55
$50K-$99.9K*****Pelham LibraryPelhamMA30.480.0010.644.882.17
$400K-$999.9K*****Provincetown Public LibraryProvincetownMA33.890.02116.131.5815.33
$400K-$999.9K*****Wellfleet Public LibraryWellfleetMA43.440.0637.625.748.36
$400K-$999.9K****West Tisbury Free Public LibraryWest TisburyMA51.090.7134.951.3011.03
$200K-$399.9K****Meekins Public LibraryWilliamsburgMA36.721.0218.212.380.88
$400K-$999.9K*****Camden Public LibraryCamdenME58.481.7246.705.1114.52
$100K-$199.9K***Witherle Memorial LibraryCastineME17.900.5215.203.773.32
$200K-$399.9K****Skidompha Public LibraryDamariscottaME15.770.3831.383.533.61
$10K-$49.9K*****Milbridge Public LibraryMilbridgeME5.730.0014.630.099.65
$200K-$399.9K*****Southwest Harbor Public LibrarySouthwest HarborME30.442.1335.534.1913.61
$10K-$49.9K***Henry D. Moore LibrarySteubenME16.610.366.681.810.88
$10M-$29.9M*****Ann Arbor District LibraryAnn ArborMI54.352.229.740.501.22
$200K-$399.9K***Kalkaska County LibraryKalkaskaMI9.307.292.290.240.74
$100K-$199.9K***Pentwater Township LibraryPentwaterMI30.031.4112.481.233.01
$200K-$399.9K*****Richland Community LibraryRichlandMI25.2513.474.620.710.24
$1M-$4.9M****West Bloomfield Township Public LibraryWest BloomfieldMI39.651.0517.650.8111.17
$50K-$99.9K***Edgerton Public LibraryEdgertonMN39.820.4914.810.500.84
$200K-$399.9K*****Grand Marais Public LibraryGrand MaraisMN55.844.5549.700.859.59
$10M-$29.9M***Ramsey County LibraryShoreviewMN25.761.256.910.361.33
$100K-$199.9K***Carrollton Public LibraryCarrolltonMO13.931.199.834.423.57
$10M-$29.9M*****Kansas City Public LibraryKansas CityMO9.481.4710.480.733.82
$100K-$199.9K***Mountain View Public LibraryMountain ViewMO22.150.0427.690.235.08
$400K-$999.9K****North Kansas City Public LibraryNorth Kansas CityMO40.921.0844.851.788.84
$10M-$29.9M***Springfield-Greene County Library DistrictSpringfieldMO13.200.476.820.501.82
$30M+****Saint Louis County LibrarySt. LouisMO17.430.757.190.681.60
$100K-$199.9K*****Madison Valley Public LibraryEnnisMT37.892.8442.414.2112.86
$100K-$199.9K*****Whitefish Community LibraryWhitefishMT17.680.5510.370.4435.99
$10K-$49.9K*****Velva Public & School LibraryVelvaND15.430.005.1710.072.03
$50K-$99.9K***Ainsworth Public LibraryAinsworthNE12.051.3021.151.682.83
$100K-$199.9K****Atkinson Public LibraryAtkinsonNE25.611.9523.962.766.38
$200K-$399.9K****Central City Public LibraryCentral CityNE26.190.7823.995.286.25
$50K-$99.9K****Creighton Public LibraryCreightonNE34.770.636.521.802.88
$200K-$399.9K***Falls City Library And Arts CenterFalls CityNE32.220.479.931.465.20
$100K-$199.9K*****Hartington Public LibraryHartingtonNE28.971.4928.882.6915.13
$100K-$199.9K*****Neligh Public LibraryNelighNE38.511.4116.535.717.60
$50K-$99.9K***Springfield Memorial LibrarySpringfieldNE15.570.9216.981.432.81
$50K-$99.9K***Saint Paul Public LibrarySt. PaulNE22.441.5015.070.263.36
$50K-$99.9K****Gardner Public LibraryWakefieldNE5.750.926.756.702.39
$10K-$49.9K****Weeping Water Public LibraryWeeping WaterNE14.300.798.252.131.76
$200K-$399.9K***John A Stahl LibraryWest PointNE26.152.1315.481.223.76
$10K-$49.9K***Bath Public LibraryBathNH8.502.209.171.921.56
$50K-$99.9K*****Lincoln Public LibraryLincolnNH10.980.5333.733.493.19
$1M-$4.9M*****Avalon Free Public LibraryAvalonNJ123.6814.3468.348.359.75
$1M-$4.9M*****Bernardsville Public LibraryBernardsvilleNJ26.510.4023.023.0311.64
$10M-$29.9M****Somerset County LibraryBridgewaterNJ17.191.818.090.761.23
$10M-$29.9M*****Mercer County LibraryLawrencevilleNJ11.920.529.000.674.68
$1M-$4.9M***Ocean City Free Public LibraryOcean CityNJ21.851.2525.981.644.77
$5M-$9.9M*****Princeton Public LibraryPrincetonNJ18.831.8129.442.532.86
$200K-$399.9K*****Pueblo Of Isleta Public LibraryAlbuquerqueNM5.570.0032.6511.155.09
$50K-$99.9K*****Estancia Public LibraryEstanciaNM12.928.7116.010.2513.53
$10K-$49.9K****Fred Macaron LibrarySpringerNM12.130.0012.610.044.97
$10K-$49.9K*****Tularosa Public LibraryTularosaNM9.190.0010.691.469.27
$400K-$999.9K****Smoky Valley Library DistrictRound MountainNV40.750.2732.453.613.19
$100K-$199.9K***Macsherry LibraryAlexandria BayNY23.601.0317.771.646.27
$400K-$999.9K*****Amagansett Free LibraryAmagansettNY30.841.8930.235.844.74
$50K-$99.9K***Bolton Free LibraryBolton LandingNY9.430.5815.580.867.74
$5M-$9.9M****Brentwood Public LibraryBrentwoodNY15.168.209.730.360.74
$400K-$999.9K*****The Hampton Library in BridgehamptonBridgehamptonNY45.894.2543.188.103.38
$50K-$99.9K*****Cambridge Public LibraryCambridgeNY16.640.9736.540.8917.22
$1M-$4.9M*****Center Moriches Free Public LibraryCenter MorichesNY30.672.1934.834.932.88
$10M-$29.9M*****Middle Country Public LibraryCentereachNY16.980.637.931.222.99
$100K-$199.9K*****Smith Memorial LibraryChautauquaNY23.622.0760.261.5314.66
$200K-$399.9K*****Julia L. Butterfield Memorial LibraryCold SpringNY17.380.7431.414.7219.06
$1M-$4.9M****Cutchogue New Suffolk Free LibraryCutchogueNY34.651.1225.734.402.76
$5M-$9.9M****Half Hollow Hills Community Public LibraryDix HillsNY15.197.647.480.760.48
$100K-$199.9K****The Southworth Library AssociationDrydenNY38.651.4223.954.053.00
$50K-$99.9K****Elbridge Free LibraryElbridgeNY22.011.5717.062.952.15
$100K-$199.9K*****Falconer Public LibraryFalconerNY39.520.0430.254.425.33
$1M-$4.9M*****Fayetteville Free LibraryFayettevilleNY28.482.1146.083.475.21
$5M-$9.9M***Hewlett-Woodmere Public LibraryHewlettNY16.510.8510.860.972.29
$50K-$99.9K***Jordan Bramley LibraryJordanNY19.521.0512.962.421.35
$1M-$4.9M***Manlius LibraryManliusNY27.971.2218.642.066.65
$1M-$4.9M****Mattituck-Laurel LibraryMattituckNY16.171.8357.550.604.69
$50K-$99.9K*****Powers Library AssociationMoraviaNY15.860.7636.931.189.03
$5M-$9.9M****Northport Public LibraryNorthportNY15.080.8914.220.893.61
$5M-$9.9M****Patchogue-Medford LibraryPatchogueNY16.580.3910.760.994.50
$50K-$99.9K*****Philmont Public LibraryPhilmontNY20.590.4923.533.792.78
$5M-$9.9M*****Plainview-Old Bethpage Public LibraryPlainviewNY16.090.8314.031.565.02
$1M-$4.9M***Port Jefferson Free LibraryPort JeffersonNY31.781.6626.963.421.68
$5M-$9.9M***Comsewogue Public LibraryPort Jefferson StationNY20.121.5311.730.820.59
$5M-$9.9M****Port Washington Public LibraryPort WashingtonNY12.420.6612.531.744.43
$400K-$999.9K*****Quogue LibraryQuogueNY36.753.3860.196.039.50
$200K-$399.9K*****Red Hook Public LibraryRed HookNY42.021.50119.825.884.55
$10M-$29.9M****Rochester Public LibraryRochesterNY7.090.228.780.861.69
$400K-$999.9K***Shelter Island Public Library SocietyShelter IslandNY21.071.5928.113.053.58
$100K-$199.9K****Tivoli Free LibraryTivoliNY21.220.7318.104.748.25
$1M-$4.9M*****Westhampton Free LibraryWesthampton BeachNY39.291.8030.797.062.95
$50K-$99.9K****Windham Public LibraryWindhamNY13.270.6316.312.434.79
$10M-$29.9M***Akron-Summit Cnty Public LibraryAkronOH13.880.677.380.641.65
$400K-$999.9K***Harbor-Topky Memorial LibraryAshtabula HarborOH40.530.6918.033.732.56
$10M-$29.9M***Stark County District LibraryCantonOH14.620.806.130.711.12
$5M-$9.9M****Washington-Centerville Public LibraryCentervilleOH38.812.8611.630.761.85
$30M+*****Cincinnati And Hamilton County, PL ofCincinnatiOH22.742.238.570.632.00
$30M+*****Cleveland Public LibraryClevelandOH16.050.928.380.562.99
$5M-$9.9M*****Cleveland Heights-University Heights PLCleveland Hts.OH30.751.2918.091.215.03
$30M+****Columbus Metropolitan LibraryColumbusOH20.041.376.710.352.13
$30M+*****Cuyahoga County Public LibraryCuy. Co.-ParmaOH31.512.1012.960.632.68
$1M-$4.9M*****Grandview Heights Public LibraryGrandview Hts.OH84.5116.7178.483.515.21
$1M-$4.9M*****Hudson Library And Historical SocietyHudsonOH56.0910.2542.041.806.69
$400K-$999.9K***Henderson Memorial Public Library AssociationJeffersonOH30.311.5222.832.244.11
$1M-$4.9M*****Lakewood Public LibraryLakewoodOH31.910.6117.262.0017.19
$200K-$399.9K*****Wagnalls Memorial LibraryLithopolisOH92.084.1935.152.946.05
$400K-$999.9K***Loudonville Public LibraryLoudonvilleOH18.720.9417.562.5411.93
$400K-$999.9K***Orrville Public LibraryOrrvilleOH47.202.3010.731.582.03
$100K-$199.9K****Rock Creek Public LibraryRock CreekOH22.120.4123.255.306.59
$1M-$4.9M***Shaker Heights Public LibraryShaker HeightsOH34.191.3714.560.816.26
$30M+****Toledo-Lucas County Public LibraryToledoOH15.161.317.010.412.05
$1M-$4.9M****Twinsburg Public LibraryTwinsburgOH50.142.3615.711.276.20
$5M-$9.9M*****Upper Arlington Public LibraryUpper ArlingtonOH50.022.6626.990.982.40
$1M-$4.9M****Brumback LibraryVan WertOH35.511.9922.804.052.42
$5M-$9.9M*****Westerville Public LibraryWestervilleOH24.423.1312.420.7120.67
$1M-$4.9M***Wickliffe Public LibraryWickliffeOH37.631.3015.252.293.40
$5M-$9.9M*****Worthington Public LibraryWorthingtonOH47.995.2624.221.123.00
$50K-$99.9K****Konawa - Kennedy Library of KonawaKonawaOK16.440.0010.504.850.75
$10K-$49.9K*****Mounds Public LibraryMoundsOK8.260.0010.571.456.66
$10M-$29.9M****Tulsa City-County Library SystemTulsaOK9.287.185.380.491.58
$5M-$9.9M*****Washington County Cooperative Library ServicesHillsboroOR47.8420.888.520.410.69
$200K-$399.9K***Garden Home Community LibraryPortlandOR35.630.8518.250.771.87
$30M+***Multnomah County LibraryPortlandOR25.380.936.250.411.26
$200K-$399.9K*****Corry Public LibraryCorryPA6.990.007.110.5846.00
$1M-$4.9M*****Lancaster Sys Admin UnitLancasterPA10.280.182.7314.040.00
$200K-$399.9K****North Wales Area LibraryNorth WalesPA27.090.9619.852.452.08
$30M+***Carnegie Library Of PittsburghPittsburghPA9.610.727.140.731.36
$400K-$999.9K*****Island Free LibraryNew ShorehamRI33.741.3247.986.487.63
$10M-$29.9M***Charleston County Public Library SystemCharlestonSC9.431.005.240.601.76
$200K-$399.9K****Beresford Public LibraryBeresfordSD27.551.6824.551.646.15
$50K-$99.9K*****Centerville Community LibraryCentervilleSD15.430.5539.758.114.20
$50K-$99.9K****Freeman Public LibraryFreemanSD23.172.5812.570.896.69
$10K-$49.9K***Parker Public LibraryParkerSD14.271.3212.070.341.80
$10K-$49.9K***Scotland Community LibraryScotlandSD7.400.3819.220.890.45
$200K-$399.9K****Yoakum County/Cecil Bickley LibraryDenver CityTX9.510.226.646.234.96
$100K-$199.9K****Haslet Public LibraryHasletTX43.872.3221.143.531.81
$400K-$999.9K****Hewitt Public LibraryHewittTX24.1210.1912.503.122.45
$100K-$199.9K****Bertha Voyer Memorial LibraryHoney GroveTX20.840.8319.643.514.46
$10K-$49.9K***Hughes Springs Area Public LibraryHughes SpringsTX9.460.005.663.371.79
$50K-$99.9K*****Real County Public LibraryLeakeyTX49.4844.4611.821.973.66
$50K-$99.9K***Upton County Public LibraryMccameyTX12.130.0025.600.246.17
$10K-$49.9K****Tri-Community LibraryPrairie LeaTX10.570.008.144.321.83
$100K-$199.9K*****Claud H Gilmer Memorial LibraryRockspringsTX17.160.8533.076.1814.72
$100K-$199.9K***The Library At Cedar Creek LakeSeven PointsTX12.160.3321.153.133.59
$10M-$29.9M****Salt Lake City Public LibrarySalt Lake CityUT17.031.0110.890.511.87
$30M+***Salt Lake County Library SystemWest JordanUT18.511.805.240.390.89
$1M-$4.9M****Mary Riley Styles Public LibraryFalls ChurchVA36.713.3425.181.862.16
$10M-$29.9M****Central Rappahannock Regional LibraryFredericksburgVA36.550.4010.150.461.05
$10M-$29.9M***Loudoun County Public LibraryLeesburgVA17.540.925.380.691.04
$10K-$49.9K***Barton PublicBartonVT7.580.0010.242.152.08
$30M+*****King County Library SystemIssaquahWA14.921.777.120.382.82
$400K-$999.9K***Lopez Island Library DistrictLopez IslandWA39.942.5729.961.544.48
$30M+*****Seattle Public LibrarySeattleWA18.342.7410.270.462.15
$10K-$49.9K****Lettie W. Jensen Public LibraryAmherstWI19.360.8210.071.421.37
$10M-$29.9M****Madison Public LibraryMadisonWI15.370.788.180.422.82
$50K-$99.9K*****North Freedom Public LibraryNorth FreedomWI14.680.257.151.1012.72
$400K-$999.9K***Bridgeport Public LibraryBridgeportWV24.127.066.470.901.43
$10K-$49.9K****Piedmont Public LibraryPiedmontWV3.560.009.170.708.98

Ray Lyons & Keith Curry Lance

Ray Lyons (raylyons@gmail.com) is an independent consultant and statistical programmer in Cleveland. His articles on library statistics and assessment have also appeared in Public Library Quarterly, Public Libraries, and Evidence Based Library and Information Practice. He blogs on library statistics and assessment at libperformance.com.
Keith Curry Lance (keithlance@comcast.net) is an independent consultant based in suburban Denver. He also consults with the Colorado-based RSL Research Group. In both capacities, he conducts research on libraries of all types for state library agencies, state library associations, and other library-related organizations. For more information, visit http://www.KeithCurryLance.com.

    LJ Index of Public Library Service 2016

    What is E-Circ and Why Did We Add It?
    All the Stars, State by State
    Next Year’s New Statistic: Wi-Fi
    Find Your Library
    Every Star Library Ever Named
    LJ Index FAQ


