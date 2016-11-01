LJ Index 2016: All the Stars, State by State

By on

States with Most and Fewest Stars

The 2016 Star Libraries are found in 41 states. The top four states, ranked by their numbers of Star Libraries, are New York, 35; Ohio, 25; Illinois, 19; and California, 13. These are followed by a tie for fifth and six places shared by Nebraska, 12, and Massachusetts, 12, then Kansas, 11, at seven. Next, there is a three-way tie for places eight to ten shared by Alabama, ten; Iowa, ten; and Texas, ten. Like these top ten states, the remaining 31 Star Library states are scattered across the nation and in every major geographical region.

There are no 2016 Star winners in the District of Columbia or ten states. Four are the Southern states of Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Two of the remaining Star-less states are in the Rocky Mountain West—Idaho and Wyoming—in addition to Delaware and Hawaii. Also, this year there were no Star Libraries from Maryland because e-circulation was not report for all of that state’s libraries, the only state for which that was the case.

Notably, two Southern states joined the list this year: ­Alabama and Arkansas.

Star libraries are listed alphabetically below by state abbreviation, then ranked by stars and score. Please note that expenditure category peer comparisons are the critical ones; for the Star Libraries by expenditure category please go to The Star Libraries page.

To sort the table, select the desired column by clicking the cell in the head row of the table. To sort the table by two criteria, first click the header column you’d like to be the initial sort factor. Then add a secondary sort by holding shift while selecting another column.

You can also use the search box at the top right corner of the table to search for text in the table.

Category Stars Library City State Circ (per Capita) eCirc (per Capita) Visits (per Capita) Program Attendance (per Capita) Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita) $100K-$199.9K ***** Craig Public Library Craig AK 30.24 8.05 15.33 2.77 4.06 $200K-$399.9K ***** Delta Community Library Delta Junction AK 45.09 1.11 42.25 4.24 7.10 $400K-$999.9K **** Haines Borough Public Library Haines AK 40.81 0.58 34.66 2.85 7.64 $400K-$999.9K *** Homer Public Library Homer AK 23.17 2.09 24.34 1.23 5.71 $400K-$999.9K **** Unalaska Public Library Unalaska AK 45.38 0.02 24.14 1.41 10.76 $400K-$999.9K **** Brewton Public Library Brewton AL 22.04 11.66 11.60 0.56 3.45 $200K-$399.9K ***** Columbiana Public Library Columbiana AL 23.58 13.21 10.76 1.15 1.84 $10K-$49.9K ***** Double Springs Public Library Double Springs AL 16.23 8.38 5.22 0.81 1.85 $100K-$199.9K ***** Flomaton Public Library Flomaton AL 92.50 0.18 31.99 0.58 18.10 $400K-$999.9K ***** Foley Public Library Foley AL 53.39 17.49 38.53 1.22 1.96 $100K-$199.9K **** Montevallo - Parnell Memorial Library Montevallo AL 15.12 8.60 6.05 0.77 1.53 $1M-$4.9M *** Mountain Brook - Emmet O'Neal Library Mountain Brook AL 20.67 6.28 9.85 2.08 2.17 $100K-$199.9K *** Rogersville Public Library Rogersville AL 35.51 0.00 17.23 1.95 3.47 $10K-$49.9K ***** Vincent - Lallouise F. Mcgraw Library Vincent AL 24.14 21.74 2.97 0.30 3.20 $10K-$49.9K ***** Wilsonville - Vernice Stoudenmire Library Wilsonville AL 16.27 13.60 3.22 0.09 0.55 $10M-$29.9M *** Central Arkansas Library System Little Rock AR 9.01 1.07 7.23 0.74 1.11 $50K-$99.9K **** Huachuca City Public Library Huachuca City AZ 9.30 0.14 16.75 2.70 5.05 $200K-$399.9K *** Ak-Chin Indian Community Library Maricopa AZ 2.74 0.05 24.85 1.94 9.04 $100K-$199.9K **** Ava Ich Asiit Tribal Library Mohave Valley AZ 1.47 0.00 8.28 12.49 1.77 $400K-$999.9K **** Page Public Library Page AZ 18.64 0.31 21.18 2.71 18.23 $100K-$199.9K ***** Parker Public Library Parker AZ 21.73 6.79 18.21 1.06 3.76 $100K-$199.9K **** Quartzsite Public Library Quartzsite AZ 12.86 6.04 10.65 1.01 2.81 $1M-$4.9M *** Sedona Public Library Sedona AZ 28.19 1.25 19.87 1.41 4.36 $50K-$99.9K *** Tonto Basin Public Library Tonto Basin AZ 18.61 0.00 17.13 1.25 4.42 $10M-$29.9M **** Berkeley Public Library Berkeley CA 16.82 1.24 11.38 0.42 1.50 $10M-$29.9M ***** Beverly Hills Public Library Beverly Hills CA 18.59 0.27 22.57 0.84 2.32 $30M+ **** Santa Clara County Library Campbell CA 21.99 0.67 7.64 0.48 1.61 $1M-$4.9M *** Harrison Memorial Library Carmel CA 42.27 1.11 34.29 1.05 2.65 $5M-$9.9M *** Cerritos Public Library Cerritos CA 11.16 0.23 18.81 0.42 3.67 $200K-$399.9K **** Alpine County Library/Archives Markleeville CA 22.84 0.32 28.31 3.38 5.69 $5M-$9.9M *** Newport Beach Public Library Newport Beach CA 19.45 1.05 16.11 0.64 1.40 $5M-$9.9M ***** Redwood City Public Library Redwood City CA 20.91 0.50 12.83 2.49 10.31 $30M+ *** San Francisco Public Library San Francisco CA 12.97 0.97 8.08 0.52 1.85 $10M-$29.9M *** San Mateo County Library San Mateo CA 11.99 0.52 7.36 0.76 1.44 $10M-$29.9M ***** Santa Monica Public Library Santa Monica CA 17.29 0.50 13.73 0.65 2.34 $1M-$4.9M **** St. Helena Public Library St. Helena CA 52.67 1.27 20.19 2.86 2.79 $1M-$4.9M *** Belvedere-Tiburon Library Tiburon CA 28.59 2.88 14.48 2.44 1.63 $10M-$29.9M *** Douglas County Libraries Castle Rock CO 25.58 1.76 6.34 0.53 0.48 $10M-$29.9M *** Pikes Peak Library District Colorado Springs CO 13.89 1.40 5.93 0.60 1.66 $30M+ *** Denver Public Library Denver CO 13.97 1.11 6.79 0.62 1.47 $10M-$29.9M **** Arapahoe Library District Englewood CO 17.76 3.42 7.85 0.47 1.21 $100K-$199.9K **** La Veta Regional Library District La Veta CO 30.23 0.69 40.65 2.45 6.14 $50K-$99.9K **** Limon Memorial Library Limon CO 21.43 0.49 18.56 0.21 6.31 $5M-$9.9M *** Pueblo City-County Library District Pueblo CO 15.41 1.20 8.83 1.13 3.11 $1M-$4.9M ***** San Miguel Library District # 1 (Telluride) Telluride CO 37.06 1.50 43.01 7.68 7.59 $100K-$199.9K *** Cornwall Library Association Cornwall CT 15.25 0.31 12.32 2.45 7.80 $1M-$4.9M **** Darien Library Darien CT 31.06 1.01 16.96 2.42 7.33 $5M-$9.9M ***** Greenwich Library Greenwich CT 20.38 1.38 10.77 0.82 7.46 $5M-$9.9M ***** Westport Library Westport CT 24.29 0.96 15.01 2.59 1.57 $200K-$399.9K *** Lake Park Public Library Lake Park FL 3.23 0.35 32.97 1.10 7.09 $400K-$999.9K ***** New Port Richey Public Library New Port Richey FL 43.17 1.03 31.22 7.54 2.34 $1M-$4.9M **** Sanibel Public Library Sanibel FL 29.50 1.84 18.51 3.59 4.55 $50K-$99.9K **** Dr. Grace O. Doane Alden Public Library Alden IA 10.65 0.42 22.75 2.37 5.27 $50K-$99.9K **** Bancroft Public Library Bancroft IA 15.80 0.25 24.36 1.29 4.58 $10K-$49.9K **** De Soto Public Library De Soto IA 12.37 0.29 14.14 1.89 2.65 $200K-$399.9K **** James Kennedy Public Library Dyersville IA 35.71 0.70 19.14 2.47 0.98 $10K-$49.9K **** Elgin Public Library Elgin IA 14.51 0.54 6.58 2.85 1.39 $50K-$99.9K *** Hubbard Public Library Hubbard IA 12.48 0.29 13.69 1.96 4.44 $50K-$99.9K *** Readlyn Community Library Readlyn IA 9.16 0.81 22.57 1.88 2.43 $10K-$49.9K *** Stuart Public Library Stuart IA 9.68 0.41 13.09 0.86 3.34 $10K-$49.9K ***** Swea City Public Library Swea City IA 12.06 0.00 13.31 0.46 6.72 $50K-$99.9K **** Wellsburg Public Library Wellsburg IA 16.32 0.76 17.07 0.92 6.01 $200K-$399.9K *** Stinson Memorial Public Library District Anna IL 11.03 7.41 2.06 0.17 0.66 $10M-$29.9M ***** Arlington Heights Memorial Library Arlington Heights IL 34.16 1.39 12.13 1.07 1.77 $5M-$9.9M *** Fountaindale Public Library District Bolingbrook IL 16.28 0.55 7.41 1.22 1.64 $5M-$9.9M *** Champaign Public Library Champaign IL 25.17 0.59 11.76 0.50 1.56 $1M-$4.9M *** Coal City Public Library District Coal City IL 19.34 1.08 8.09 5.81 1.24 $200K-$399.9K *** Cordova District Library Cordova IL 20.61 0.00 16.25 3.36 2.12 $1M-$4.9M **** Lake Forest Library Lake Forest IL 23.27 1.17 24.00 0.68 10.11 $5M-$9.9M **** Ela Area Public Library District Lake Zurich IL 27.37 1.68 10.52 0.85 4.10 $10K-$49.9K *** Lanark Public Library Lanark IL 13.06 0.15 16.80 0.53 1.20 $5M-$9.9M *** Cook Memorial Public Library District Libertyville IL 26.38 1.42 9.67 0.60 1.11 $5M-$9.9M **** Vernon Area Public Library District Lincolnshire IL 21.53 1.70 7.97 1.54 0.91 $10M-$29.9M ***** Naperville Public Library Naperville IL 28.82 1.03 11.81 0.64 2.77 $5M-$9.9M *** Niles Public Library District Niles IL 17.76 0.87 7.34 1.05 2.43 $5M-$9.9M **** Northbrook Public Library Northbrook IL 25.16 0.89 12.66 1.19 1.10 $5M-$9.9M **** Oak Park Public Library Oak Park IL 26.52 1.11 15.07 0.92 3.58 $10K-$49.9K **** Pembroke Public Library District Pembroke Township IL 2.38 0.00 1.99 5.73 4.70 $200K-$399.9K *** Roxana Public Library District Roxana IL 13.79 0.21 25.24 0.92 8.45 $10M-$29.9M **** Schaumburg Township District Library Schaumburg IL 19.83 0.73 12.14 0.86 1.29 $10M-$29.9M ***** Skokie Public Library Skokie IL 31.66 0.77 12.43 0.89 1.77 $5M-$9.9M *** Carmel Clay Public Library Carmel IN 25.26 1.52 6.84 0.79 2.83 $10M-$29.9M *** Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library Evansville IN 13.70 1.40 9.69 0.31 1.96 $10M-$29.9M ***** Allen County Public Library Fort Wayne IN 35.02 19.63 6.70 0.46 1.35 $100K-$199.9K *** Oxford Public Library Oxford IN 18.20 0.69 11.84 4.55 3.29 $10K-$49.9K *** Arma City Library Arma KS 7.01 0.00 14.23 0.43 3.28 $50K-$99.9K *** Buhler Public Library Buhler KS 18.68 0.00 9.37 1.85 4.68 $10K-$49.9K **** Chetopa City Library Chetopa KS 13.68 0.00 8.18 0.28 5.90 $10K-$49.9K *** Ellinwood School Community Library Ellinwood KS 10.93 0.10 10.03 2.02 1.38 $50K-$99.9K **** Erie City Public Library Erie KS 6.00 0.00 13.56 1.03 11.15 $10K-$49.9K **** Inman Public Library Inman KS 25.90 0.00 7.98 0.48 2.59 $200K-$399.9K **** Library District #2 , Linn County Lacygne KS 19.30 0.02 19.82 2.40 10.31 $100K-$199.9K *** Neodesha/W.A. Rankin Memorial Neodesha KS 16.55 0.00 36.84 1.41 5.08 $50K-$99.9K ***** Overbrook Public Library Overbrook KS 28.44 0.05 15.11 0.84 7.68 $10K-$49.9K ***** Ida Long Goodman Memorial Library St. John KS 19.91 0.60 21.00 9.84 0.97 $10K-$49.9K ***** Nora E. Larabee Memorial Library Stafford KS 28.88 0.00 6.58 0.00 6.48 $10M-$29.9M **** Kenton County Public Library Ft. Mitchell KY 13.78 1.10 5.90 0.96 1.72 $400K-$999.9K ***** Leslie County Public Library Hyden KY 34.42 10.21 6.07 1.53 7.73 $30M+ **** East Baton Rouge Parish Baton Rouge LA 5.75 0.65 5.77 1.08 1.74 $200K-$399.9K *** Sargent Memorial Library Boxborough MA 25.91 1.20 18.27 1.31 4.19 $400K-$999.9K *** Dennis Public Library Dennisport MA 28.59 1.56 35.62 1.41 4.59 $400K-$999.9K **** Dover Town Library Dover MA 33.35 4.81 13.66 3.20 3.31 $10K-$49.9K *** Gilbertville Public Library Gilbertville MA 8.41 0.00 5.47 0.78 5.90 $200K-$399.9K **** Truro Public Library North Truro MA 32.60 0.06 38.42 3.45 3.24 $400K-$999.9K *** Oak Bluffs Public Library Oak Bluffs MA 40.78 0.56 15.97 2.45 4.60 $400K-$999.9K **** Osterville Village Library Osterville MA 34.38 0.00 30.94 4.76 8.55 $50K-$99.9K ***** Pelham Library Pelham MA 30.48 0.00 10.64 4.88 2.17 $400K-$999.9K ***** Provincetown Public Library Provincetown MA 33.89 0.02 116.13 1.58 15.33 $400K-$999.9K ***** Wellfleet Public Library Wellfleet MA 43.44 0.06 37.62 5.74 8.36 $400K-$999.9K **** West Tisbury Free Public Library West Tisbury MA 51.09 0.71 34.95 1.30 11.03 $200K-$399.9K **** Meekins Public Library Williamsburg MA 36.72 1.02 18.21 2.38 0.88 $400K-$999.9K ***** Camden Public Library Camden ME 58.48 1.72 46.70 5.11 14.52 $100K-$199.9K *** Witherle Memorial Library Castine ME 17.90 0.52 15.20 3.77 3.32 $200K-$399.9K **** Skidompha Public Library Damariscotta ME 15.77 0.38 31.38 3.53 3.61 $10K-$49.9K ***** Milbridge Public Library Milbridge ME 5.73 0.00 14.63 0.09 9.65 $200K-$399.9K ***** Southwest Harbor Public Library Southwest Harbor ME 30.44 2.13 35.53 4.19 13.61 $10K-$49.9K *** Henry D. Moore Library Steuben ME 16.61 0.36 6.68 1.81 0.88 $10M-$29.9M ***** Ann Arbor District Library Ann Arbor MI 54.35 2.22 9.74 0.50 1.22 $200K-$399.9K *** Kalkaska County Library Kalkaska MI 9.30 7.29 2.29 0.24 0.74 $100K-$199.9K *** Pentwater Township Library Pentwater MI 30.03 1.41 12.48 1.23 3.01 $200K-$399.9K ***** Richland Community Library Richland MI 25.25 13.47 4.62 0.71 0.24 $1M-$4.9M **** West Bloomfield Township Public Library West Bloomfield MI 39.65 1.05 17.65 0.81 11.17 $50K-$99.9K *** Edgerton Public Library Edgerton MN 39.82 0.49 14.81 0.50 0.84 $200K-$399.9K ***** Grand Marais Public Library Grand Marais MN 55.84 4.55 49.70 0.85 9.59 $10M-$29.9M *** Ramsey County Library Shoreview MN 25.76 1.25 6.91 0.36 1.33 $100K-$199.9K *** Carrollton Public Library Carrollton MO 13.93 1.19 9.83 4.42 3.57 $10M-$29.9M ***** Kansas City Public Library Kansas City MO 9.48 1.47 10.48 0.73 3.82 $100K-$199.9K *** Mountain View Public Library Mountain View MO 22.15 0.04 27.69 0.23 5.08 $400K-$999.9K **** North Kansas City Public Library North Kansas City MO 40.92 1.08 44.85 1.78 8.84 $10M-$29.9M *** Springfield-Greene County Library District Springfield MO 13.20 0.47 6.82 0.50 1.82 $30M+ **** Saint Louis County Library St. Louis MO 17.43 0.75 7.19 0.68 1.60 $100K-$199.9K ***** Madison Valley Public Library Ennis MT 37.89 2.84 42.41 4.21 12.86 $100K-$199.9K ***** Whitefish Community Library Whitefish MT 17.68 0.55 10.37 0.44 35.99 $10K-$49.9K ***** Velva Public & School Library Velva ND 15.43 0.00 5.17 10.07 2.03 $50K-$99.9K *** Ainsworth Public Library Ainsworth NE 12.05 1.30 21.15 1.68 2.83 $100K-$199.9K **** Atkinson Public Library Atkinson NE 25.61 1.95 23.96 2.76 6.38 $200K-$399.9K **** Central City Public Library Central City NE 26.19 0.78 23.99 5.28 6.25 $50K-$99.9K **** Creighton Public Library Creighton NE 34.77 0.63 6.52 1.80 2.88 $200K-$399.9K *** Falls City Library And Arts Center Falls City NE 32.22 0.47 9.93 1.46 5.20 $100K-$199.9K ***** Hartington Public Library Hartington NE 28.97 1.49 28.88 2.69 15.13 $100K-$199.9K ***** Neligh Public Library Neligh NE 38.51 1.41 16.53 5.71 7.60 $50K-$99.9K *** Springfield Memorial Library Springfield NE 15.57 0.92 16.98 1.43 2.81 $50K-$99.9K *** Saint Paul Public Library St. Paul NE 22.44 1.50 15.07 0.26 3.36 $50K-$99.9K **** Gardner Public Library Wakefield NE 5.75 0.92 6.75 6.70 2.39 $10K-$49.9K **** Weeping Water Public Library Weeping Water NE 14.30 0.79 8.25 2.13 1.76 $200K-$399.9K *** John A Stahl Library West Point NE 26.15 2.13 15.48 1.22 3.76 $10K-$49.9K *** Bath Public Library Bath NH 8.50 2.20 9.17 1.92 1.56 $50K-$99.9K ***** Lincoln Public Library Lincoln NH 10.98 0.53 33.73 3.49 3.19 $1M-$4.9M ***** Avalon Free Public Library Avalon NJ 123.68 14.34 68.34 8.35 9.75 $1M-$4.9M ***** Bernardsville Public Library Bernardsville NJ 26.51 0.40 23.02 3.03 11.64 $10M-$29.9M **** Somerset County Library Bridgewater NJ 17.19 1.81 8.09 0.76 1.23 $10M-$29.9M ***** Mercer County Library Lawrenceville NJ 11.92 0.52 9.00 0.67 4.68 $1M-$4.9M *** Ocean City Free Public Library Ocean City NJ 21.85 1.25 25.98 1.64 4.77 $5M-$9.9M ***** Princeton Public Library Princeton NJ 18.83 1.81 29.44 2.53 2.86 $200K-$399.9K ***** Pueblo Of Isleta Public Library Albuquerque NM 5.57 0.00 32.65 11.15 5.09 $50K-$99.9K ***** Estancia Public Library Estancia NM 12.92 8.71 16.01 0.25 13.53 $10K-$49.9K **** Fred Macaron Library Springer NM 12.13 0.00 12.61 0.04 4.97 $10K-$49.9K ***** Tularosa Public Library Tularosa NM 9.19 0.00 10.69 1.46 9.27 $400K-$999.9K **** Smoky Valley Library District Round Mountain NV 40.75 0.27 32.45 3.61 3.19 $100K-$199.9K *** Macsherry Library Alexandria Bay NY 23.60 1.03 17.77 1.64 6.27 $400K-$999.9K ***** Amagansett Free Library Amagansett NY 30.84 1.89 30.23 5.84 4.74 $50K-$99.9K *** Bolton Free Library Bolton Landing NY 9.43 0.58 15.58 0.86 7.74 $5M-$9.9M **** Brentwood Public Library Brentwood NY 15.16 8.20 9.73 0.36 0.74 $400K-$999.9K ***** The Hampton Library in Bridgehampton Bridgehampton NY 45.89 4.25 43.18 8.10 3.38 $50K-$99.9K ***** Cambridge Public Library Cambridge NY 16.64 0.97 36.54 0.89 17.22 $1M-$4.9M ***** Center Moriches Free Public Library Center Moriches NY 30.67 2.19 34.83 4.93 2.88 $10M-$29.9M ***** Middle Country Public Library Centereach NY 16.98 0.63 7.93 1.22 2.99 $100K-$199.9K ***** Smith Memorial Library Chautauqua NY 23.62 2.07 60.26 1.53 14.66 $200K-$399.9K ***** Julia L. Butterfield Memorial Library Cold Spring NY 17.38 0.74 31.41 4.72 19.06 $1M-$4.9M **** Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library Cutchogue NY 34.65 1.12 25.73 4.40 2.76 $5M-$9.9M **** Half Hollow Hills Community Public Library Dix Hills NY 15.19 7.64 7.48 0.76 0.48 $100K-$199.9K **** The Southworth Library Association Dryden NY 38.65 1.42 23.95 4.05 3.00 $50K-$99.9K **** Elbridge Free Library Elbridge NY 22.01 1.57 17.06 2.95 2.15 $100K-$199.9K ***** Falconer Public Library Falconer NY 39.52 0.04 30.25 4.42 5.33 $1M-$4.9M ***** Fayetteville Free Library Fayetteville NY 28.48 2.11 46.08 3.47 5.21 $5M-$9.9M *** Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library Hewlett NY 16.51 0.85 10.86 0.97 2.29 $50K-$99.9K *** Jordan Bramley Library Jordan NY 19.52 1.05 12.96 2.42 1.35 $1M-$4.9M *** Manlius Library Manlius NY 27.97 1.22 18.64 2.06 6.65 $1M-$4.9M **** Mattituck-Laurel Library Mattituck NY 16.17 1.83 57.55 0.60 4.69 $50K-$99.9K ***** Powers Library Association Moravia NY 15.86 0.76 36.93 1.18 9.03 $5M-$9.9M **** Northport Public Library Northport NY 15.08 0.89 14.22 0.89 3.61 $5M-$9.9M **** Patchogue-Medford Library Patchogue NY 16.58 0.39 10.76 0.99 4.50 $50K-$99.9K ***** Philmont Public Library Philmont NY 20.59 0.49 23.53 3.79 2.78 $5M-$9.9M ***** Plainview-Old Bethpage Public Library Plainview NY 16.09 0.83 14.03 1.56 5.02 $1M-$4.9M *** Port Jefferson Free Library Port Jefferson NY 31.78 1.66 26.96 3.42 1.68 $5M-$9.9M *** Comsewogue Public Library Port Jefferson Station NY 20.12 1.53 11.73 0.82 0.59 $5M-$9.9M **** Port Washington Public Library Port Washington NY 12.42 0.66 12.53 1.74 4.43 $400K-$999.9K ***** Quogue Library Quogue NY 36.75 3.38 60.19 6.03 9.50 $200K-$399.9K ***** Red Hook Public Library Red Hook NY 42.02 1.50 119.82 5.88 4.55 $10M-$29.9M **** Rochester Public Library Rochester NY 7.09 0.22 8.78 0.86 1.69 $400K-$999.9K *** Shelter Island Public Library Society Shelter Island NY 21.07 1.59 28.11 3.05 3.58 $100K-$199.9K **** Tivoli Free Library Tivoli NY 21.22 0.73 18.10 4.74 8.25 $1M-$4.9M ***** Westhampton Free Library Westhampton Beach NY 39.29 1.80 30.79 7.06 2.95 $50K-$99.9K **** Windham Public Library Windham NY 13.27 0.63 16.31 2.43 4.79 $10M-$29.9M *** Akron-Summit Cnty Public Library Akron OH 13.88 0.67 7.38 0.64 1.65 $400K-$999.9K *** Harbor-Topky Memorial Library Ashtabula Harbor OH 40.53 0.69 18.03 3.73 2.56 $10M-$29.9M *** Stark County District Library Canton OH 14.62 0.80 6.13 0.71 1.12 $5M-$9.9M **** Washington-Centerville Public Library Centerville OH 38.81 2.86 11.63 0.76 1.85 $30M+ ***** Cincinnati And Hamilton County, PL of Cincinnati OH 22.74 2.23 8.57 0.63 2.00 $30M+ ***** Cleveland Public Library Cleveland OH 16.05 0.92 8.38 0.56 2.99 $5M-$9.9M ***** Cleveland Heights-University Heights PL Cleveland Hts. OH 30.75 1.29 18.09 1.21 5.03 $30M+ **** Columbus Metropolitan Library Columbus OH 20.04 1.37 6.71 0.35 2.13 $30M+ ***** Cuyahoga County Public Library Cuy. Co.-Parma OH 31.51 2.10 12.96 0.63 2.68 $1M-$4.9M ***** Grandview Heights Public Library Grandview Hts. OH 84.51 16.71 78.48 3.51 5.21 $1M-$4.9M ***** Hudson Library And Historical Society Hudson OH 56.09 10.25 42.04 1.80 6.69 $400K-$999.9K *** Henderson Memorial Public Library Association Jefferson OH 30.31 1.52 22.83 2.24 4.11 $1M-$4.9M ***** Lakewood Public Library Lakewood OH 31.91 0.61 17.26 2.00 17.19 $200K-$399.9K ***** Wagnalls Memorial Library Lithopolis OH 92.08 4.19 35.15 2.94 6.05 $400K-$999.9K *** Loudonville Public Library Loudonville OH 18.72 0.94 17.56 2.54 11.93 $400K-$999.9K *** Orrville Public Library Orrville OH 47.20 2.30 10.73 1.58 2.03 $100K-$199.9K **** Rock Creek Public Library Rock Creek OH 22.12 0.41 23.25 5.30 6.59 $1M-$4.9M *** Shaker Heights Public Library Shaker Heights OH 34.19 1.37 14.56 0.81 6.26 $30M+ **** Toledo-Lucas County Public Library Toledo OH 15.16 1.31 7.01 0.41 2.05 $1M-$4.9M **** Twinsburg Public Library Twinsburg OH 50.14 2.36 15.71 1.27 6.20 $5M-$9.9M ***** Upper Arlington Public Library Upper Arlington OH 50.02 2.66 26.99 0.98 2.40 $1M-$4.9M **** Brumback Library Van Wert OH 35.51 1.99 22.80 4.05 2.42 $5M-$9.9M ***** Westerville Public Library Westerville OH 24.42 3.13 12.42 0.71 20.67 $1M-$4.9M *** Wickliffe Public Library Wickliffe OH 37.63 1.30 15.25 2.29 3.40 $5M-$9.9M ***** Worthington Public Library Worthington OH 47.99 5.26 24.22 1.12 3.00 $50K-$99.9K **** Konawa - Kennedy Library of Konawa Konawa OK 16.44 0.00 10.50 4.85 0.75 $10K-$49.9K ***** Mounds Public Library Mounds OK 8.26 0.00 10.57 1.45 6.66 $10M-$29.9M **** Tulsa City-County Library System Tulsa OK 9.28 7.18 5.38 0.49 1.58 $5M-$9.9M ***** Washington County Cooperative Library Services Hillsboro OR 47.84 20.88 8.52 0.41 0.69 $200K-$399.9K *** Garden Home Community Library Portland OR 35.63 0.85 18.25 0.77 1.87 $30M+ *** Multnomah County Library Portland OR 25.38 0.93 6.25 0.41 1.26 $200K-$399.9K ***** Corry Public Library Corry PA 6.99 0.00 7.11 0.58 46.00 $1M-$4.9M ***** Lancaster Sys Admin Unit Lancaster PA 10.28 0.18 2.73 14.04 0.00 $200K-$399.9K **** North Wales Area Library North Wales PA 27.09 0.96 19.85 2.45 2.08 $30M+ *** Carnegie Library Of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh PA 9.61 0.72 7.14 0.73 1.36 $400K-$999.9K ***** Island Free Library New Shoreham RI 33.74 1.32 47.98 6.48 7.63 $10M-$29.9M *** Charleston County Public Library System Charleston SC 9.43 1.00 5.24 0.60 1.76 $200K-$399.9K **** Beresford Public Library Beresford SD 27.55 1.68 24.55 1.64 6.15 $50K-$99.9K ***** Centerville Community Library Centerville SD 15.43 0.55 39.75 8.11 4.20 $50K-$99.9K **** Freeman Public Library Freeman SD 23.17 2.58 12.57 0.89 6.69 $10K-$49.9K *** Parker Public Library Parker SD 14.27 1.32 12.07 0.34 1.80 $10K-$49.9K *** Scotland Community Library Scotland SD 7.40 0.38 19.22 0.89 0.45 $200K-$399.9K **** Yoakum County/Cecil Bickley Library Denver City TX 9.51 0.22 6.64 6.23 4.96 $100K-$199.9K **** Haslet Public Library Haslet TX 43.87 2.32 21.14 3.53 1.81 $400K-$999.9K **** Hewitt Public Library Hewitt TX 24.12 10.19 12.50 3.12 2.45 $100K-$199.9K **** Bertha Voyer Memorial Library Honey Grove TX 20.84 0.83 19.64 3.51 4.46 $10K-$49.9K *** Hughes Springs Area Public Library Hughes Springs TX 9.46 0.00 5.66 3.37 1.79 $50K-$99.9K ***** Real County Public Library Leakey TX 49.48 44.46 11.82 1.97 3.66 $50K-$99.9K *** Upton County Public Library Mccamey TX 12.13 0.00 25.60 0.24 6.17 $10K-$49.9K **** Tri-Community Library Prairie Lea TX 10.57 0.00 8.14 4.32 1.83 $100K-$199.9K ***** Claud H Gilmer Memorial Library Rocksprings TX 17.16 0.85 33.07 6.18 14.72 $100K-$199.9K *** The Library At Cedar Creek Lake Seven Points TX 12.16 0.33 21.15 3.13 3.59 $10M-$29.9M **** Salt Lake City Public Library Salt Lake City UT 17.03 1.01 10.89 0.51 1.87 $30M+ *** Salt Lake County Library System West Jordan UT 18.51 1.80 5.24 0.39 0.89 $1M-$4.9M **** Mary Riley Styles Public Library Falls Church VA 36.71 3.34 25.18 1.86 2.16 $10M-$29.9M **** Central Rappahannock Regional Library Fredericksburg VA 36.55 0.40 10.15 0.46 1.05 $10M-$29.9M *** Loudoun County Public Library Leesburg VA 17.54 0.92 5.38 0.69 1.04 $10K-$49.9K *** Barton Public Barton VT 7.58 0.00 10.24 2.15 2.08 $30M+ ***** King County Library System Issaquah WA 14.92 1.77 7.12 0.38 2.82 $400K-$999.9K *** Lopez Island Library District Lopez Island WA 39.94 2.57 29.96 1.54 4.48 $30M+ ***** Seattle Public Library Seattle WA 18.34 2.74 10.27 0.46 2.15 $10K-$49.9K **** Lettie W. Jensen Public Library Amherst WI 19.36 0.82 10.07 1.42 1.37 $10M-$29.9M **** Madison Public Library Madison WI 15.37 0.78 8.18 0.42 2.82 $50K-$99.9K ***** North Freedom Public Library North Freedom WI 14.68 0.25 7.15 1.10 12.72 $400K-$999.9K *** Bridgeport Public Library Bridgeport WV 24.12 7.06 6.47 0.90 1.43 $10K-$49.9K **** Piedmont Public Library Piedmont WV 3.56 0.00 9.17 0.70 8.98

