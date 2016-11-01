December 27, 2016

LJ Index 2016: Every Star Library Ever Named

By on November 1, 2016 1 Comment

America's Star Libraries 2016

LJ Index of Public Library Service 2016

This year we are again posting a detailed spreadsheet (link below) listing every Star Library award given since the inaugural edition of the LJ Index in February 2009. We have rated U.S. public libraries annually since then, and twice in that initial year due to scheduling of the release of the 2006 data. (That year the responsibility for releasing the Public Libraries in the United States Survey had transferred from the National Center for Educational Statistics to the Institute of Museum and Library Service (IMLS).

The spreadsheet contains two worksheets labeled EveryStarLib and EveryStarLib_Working Copy. The second worksheet is intended for you to use to reformat, rearrange, and sort, as needed. Both the  EveryStarLib and the EveryStarLib_Working Copy worksheets list every library that earned any number of Star awards in any LJI edition. The sheets include each library’s LJ index score, star count, nine-year summary statistics, and per capita measures for all LJI editions.

Please note that this LJ Index 2016 Edition includes a new measure, e-circulation per capita. This measure appears as a single column under the LJI Statistical Measures section of the worksheets.

Complete instructions for the worksheets appear on the spreadsheet’s Instructions tab.

IMPORTANT NOTE: The spreadsheet is an MS Excel file, so you’ll need a program capable of opening these to view this file. Also, since web browsers are notoriously bad at handling Excel files directly, you should right-click and save the file to your computer’s hard drive before opening it. We’ve included both an XLSX (for those with a newer version of Excel) and an XLS (for those with an older version of Excel), as well as a ZIP file with both versions, for your convenience.

Find a Library
» Download XLSX Version (for those with a newer version of Excel)
» Download XLS Version (for those with an older version of Excel)
» Download ZIP File (includes both versions)

Ray Lyons & Keith Curry Lance About Ray Lyons & Keith Curry Lance

Ray Lyons (raylyons@gmail.com) is an independent consultant and statistical programmer in Cleveland. His articles on library statistics and assessment have also appeared in Public Library Quarterly, Public Libraries, and Evidence Based Library and Information Practice. He blogs on library statistics and assessment at libperformance.com.
Keith Curry Lance (keithlance@comcast.net) is an independent consultant based in suburban Denver. He also consults with the Colorado-based RSL Research Group. In both capacities, he conducts research on libraries of all types for state library agencies, state library associations, and other library-related organizations. For more information, visit http://www.KeithCurryLance.com.

Comments

  1. Jalene says:
    December 27, 2016 at 6:54 pm

    I just want to mention I am all new to blogs and really enjoyed yo#r&8217;ue website. Probably Iâ€™m planning to bookmark your blog . You really have beneficial article content. Thanks a lot for sharing your website page.

