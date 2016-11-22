An Indie State of Mind

Presented by: SELF-e & Library Journal
The indie book movement has become a vibrant part of America’s reading culture, and that’s in no small part due to advances in digital self-publishing. With more than 90% of U.S. libraries lending eBooks, libraries have unparalleled power to bring their best local writers to their patrons’ attention and beyond.
This webinar will illuminate how Library Journal’s SELF-e program supports statewide, library-driven writing contests to find the best indie books in your community and make them available to library patrons. Joining moderator Jon Fine, Amazon’s past Director of Author and Publisher Relations, will be Veronda Pitchford and Denise Raleigh of the Reaching Across Illinois Library System and the successful Soon to Be Famous Illinois Author Project (STBF), which just entered it’s fourth year. Pitchford and Raleigh will discuss the ins and outs of running a library-driven writing competition, while STBF 2016 winner Geralyn Hesslau Magrady will offer insight on how local authors benefit from statewide writing contests. In addition, Library Journal Mover & Shaker Jim Blanton will explain how SELF-e works in tandem with Kentucky’s ePublish or BUST! program to highlight indie authors in the state. Experts from Library Journal and the SELF-e team will also be available to answer questions and drive discussion on how libraries and local writing communities strengthen their relationship during the indie book movement and beyond.
Panelists
Jim Blanton – Director, Louisville Free Library
Geralyn Hesslau Magrady – Author, STBF 2016 Winner
Denise Raleigh – Director Division Chief, Public Relations and Development, Gail Borden Public Library, RAILS
Veronda Pitchford – Director of Membership Development and Resource Sharing, RAILS
Moderator
