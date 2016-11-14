December 30, 2016

Libraries – Unite Your Patrons: Check Out the Latest Trends in Community Reads Programs

November 14, 2016

Presented by: Ingram & Library Journal

Event Date & Time: Thursday, December 1st, 2016, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT
What if a whole community were engaged in a book discussion?

Many libraries have asked and answered that question by sponsoring Community Reads projects. Library Journal and Ingram Library Services present a webinar featuring a panel of librarians who have coordinated and managed city-wide book groups in their own communities.

Don’t miss this lively discussion about their experiences and best practices for many different aspects of Community Reads projects, such as planning, title selection, promotion, challenges faced and lessons learned.

Panelists

Audrey Barbakoff – Adult Services Manager, Kitsap Regional Library

Jan Bodnar – Outreach Librarian, Irving Public Library

Theresa Lynch – Senior Library Manager, Collection Development, Wake County Public Libraries

Lauren Williams – Adult and Community Services Manager, Columbia Public Library

Moderator

Shannan Rosa – Collection Development Librarian, Ingram Library Services
Can't make the date? No problem! Register now and you will receive an email from Library Journal with the URL to access the archive for this event.

  1. Susan says:
    December 30, 2016 at 4:42 pm

    Is this session Webcast archived somewhere? I was sorry to miss it.

