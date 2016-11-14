Libraries – Unite Your Patrons: Check Out the Latest Trends in Community Reads Programs

Presented by: Ingram & Library Journal
What if a whole community were engaged in a book discussion?
Many libraries have asked and answered that question by sponsoring Community Reads projects. Library Journal and Ingram Library Services present a webinar featuring a panel of librarians who have coordinated and managed city-wide book groups in their own communities.
Don’t miss this lively discussion about their experiences and best practices for many different aspects of Community Reads projects, such as planning, title selection, promotion, challenges faced and lessons learned.
Panelists
Audrey Barbakoff – Adult Services Manager, Kitsap Regional Library
Jan Bodnar – Outreach Librarian, Irving Public Library
Theresa Lynch – Senior Library Manager, Collection Development, Wake County Public Libraries
Lauren Williams – Adult and Community Services Manager, Columbia Public Library
Moderator
Comments
Is this session Webcast archived somewhere? I was sorry to miss it.