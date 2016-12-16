News Briefs for December 2016

By on

Harvard University Press has extended its long-term agreements with mixed-content online publishing platform PubFactory while it transitions to a responsive mobile-first design for its Loeb Classic Library.

On-demand streaming video service Kanopy, used by more than 2,500 colleges across America, announced the expansion of its video platform into public libraries to bring over 30,000 global independent, documentary, and cinematic works to patrons in North America.

Loudoun County Public Library (LCPL), Leesburg, VA, has earned a 2016 Achievement Award in the Children and Youth Category from the National Association of Counties for “Journeys of My Life / Viajes de mi vida,” a collaboration between LCPL and Loudoun County Public Schools .

The National Endowment for the Arts’ NEA Big Read is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations to develop communitywide reading programs between September 2017 and June 2018.

The U.S. Government Publishing Office (GPO) has named the James C. Jernigan Library at Texas A&M University–Kingsville the 2016 Federal Depository Library of the Year. The Norlin Library, University of Colorado at Boulder, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the GPO to become the first Preservation Steward library in GPO’s Federal Information Preservation Network (FIPNet). The library pledges permanently to preserve its print collections of congressional hearings, the U.S. Congressional Serial Set, and the bound edition of the Congressional Record.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill alumna Florence Fearrington has given $5 million to the University Library in support of the Louis Round Wilson Special Collections Library. Fearrington has earmarked $1 million to help update the Fearrington Reading Room and adjacent exhibition areas. The remaining $4 million will create the Fearrington Special Collections Library Fund.