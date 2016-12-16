Feedback: Letters to LJ, December 2016 Issue

By on

“Too many upper-level managers refuse to bring the ‘lower-level’ employees to the table to share ideas…staff members will surprise all of us with their innovative ideas”

Innovative surprises

It pleases me that [Alabama’s] Birmingham Public Library board program, even with a small budget, allows staff to be creative while developing a fulfilling relationship and understanding with the board members (Rebecca T. Miller, Staff as Innovation Leaders). Too many upper-level managers refuse to bring “lower-level” employees to the table to share ideas. When given an opportunity to excel, staff members will surprise all of us with their innovative ideas. I invite us to step back and watch what happens when new members are invited to share their dreams while learning how to craft a new path for all stakeholders.

—Gwendolyn B. Guster Welch, Past President, Birmingham P.L. Board, AL

KC library arrests

I can hardly believe what I’ve been reading…a librarian and a patron arrested, the patron for asking a question the police didn’t like and the librarian for defending him (Lisa Peet, Kansas City Libraries Defend Free Speech in Face of Arrests, Resignations)? What kind of Nazi Hitlerism has taken hold in America? Arresting librarians and patrons in a library? People are shoved and slammed into a wall, torn ligament in a knee, shoved to the ground, and handcuffed? I’m surprised the librarian was not shot…. It’s ­unbelievable. How can Kansas City go along with this? I am afraid to live in our country anymore. I want to donate but don’t see a PayPal link. If you can provide this, I will be first in line! Thanks for this incredible, important, and moving article.

—Catherine Todd, Oxford, NC

Graphic novels, too!

Kudos for making diverse mysteries a collection development feature (Charlene Rue, Diversity Is No Mystery). Let us not forget graphic novels, however! An engaging example is Watson & Holmes (New Paradigm Studios, 2016), which sets the detective duo in 21st-century Harlem. Watson is a former parajumper medic and Holmes is a brilliant ­ex-programmer.

—Martha Cornog, Philadelphia; LJ Graphic Novels columnist

They just learn

I enjoy thinking about new approaches to interviewing, so thanks to Michael Stephens for addressing this topic, a tough process on both sides (The Right Questions). Personal learning networks are important, but interviewees may not be familiar with the term. Also, I’ve found that others don’t necessarily think about how they learn. So it might take some probing for them to respond with the level of detail you’re looking for.

I think we in libraries generally celebrate diversity of tastes in literature/TV/pop culture, but interviewees are usually on edge and may not want to share their interests in case others might judge them negatively. Certain things, like comics and fanfiction, still have stigmas associated with them, so interviewees might [freeze] when asked to share what they like. I’ve seen it happen but only one time. But sometimes asking a related question—what they do for fun—draws out these kinds of responses.

I think the questions about learning from a mentor and other people are great.

—Name withheld

Surprising responses

I have interviewed individuals and asked them a similar question (Michael Stephens, The Right Questions) concerning what books they are reading or found interesting. It was a fun question; individuals seemed to relax when asked it. Since I was interviewing for an acquisitions person, I thought it extremely relevant. I am no longer able to ask it since an individual may answer “inappropriately,” be judged negatively, not get the position, and contest the selection saying they were not chosen because of their “inappropriate” answer.

I have interviewed people who when asked about their current position create a fantasy that matches the position they are interviewing for, not what they actually do. Interviewing for a cataloging position, I have had people tell me they are extremely well versed in [Library of Congress] classification and then go on to describe Dewey. On the other hand, I have also asked what I consider to be dull or dumb questions and been floored by interesting/creative responses. You just never know what people will say. I hope to use some of Michael Stephens’s questions soon.

—Name withheld

The tip of the iceberg?

I feel we are likely entering into a period of anti-intellectualism that will surprise us with its vehemence (Making a Rough Journey a Bit Smoother). One outlying reporter? Or the tip of an iceberg representing many misinformed citizens now entitled and enabled to speak up?

—Name withheld

CORRECTION

In the Parenting section (LJ 11/1/16), the review of Paige Wolf’s Spit That Out! The Overly Informed Parent’s Guide to Raising Healthy Kids in the Age of Environmental Guilt (p. 73) refers to the author as a “self-proclaimed ‘eco-chic green living expert,’ ” a description given by the publisher, not Wolf herself. LJ apologizes for the error.