Library People News: Hires, Promotions, Retirements, and Obituaries

The University of North Carolina Library, Chapel Hill, announced two recent appointments, effective November 1: Dayna Durbin, formerly Media Coordinator and Technology Facilitator for Durham Public Schools, NC, is the new Undergraduate Teaching and Learning Librarian. Rebecca Smyrl, previously a book conservator at the Conservation Center for Art and Historic Artifacts in Philadelphia, is the new Assistant Conservator for Special Collections.

Jennifer Hess has replaced Greg Danby, who is retiring, as Manager of the Whetstone branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML), OH. Hess has worked with the library for over 20 years. CML has also hired Candy Princehorn, Interim Manager of the Dublin branch for the past year, as Manager.

Kentucky governor Matt Bevin has named Terry Manuel, a 24-year employee with the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA), as the new State Librarian and Commissioner of KDLA, following the retirement of Wayne Onkst in December 2015. Manuel has been Acting State Librarian/Commissioner since February.

Michelle Perera will become Director of the Pasadena Public Library and Information Services Department, CA, effective December 19, after serving as Director at Rancho Cucamonga Library, CA, for the past two years. Perera is a 2013 LJ Mover & Shaker.

Patricia Tully has been appointed Director of the Ketchikan Public Library, AK. Tully was previously Interim Library Director at the Russell Library, Middletown, CT, and University Librarian, Wesleyan University, Middletown.

OBITUARY

Harold Worthley, former Director of the Congregational Library and Archives in Boston, died October 21 at the age of 87 after a battle with cancer. Worthley held his post for over 25 years.