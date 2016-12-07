March 2, 2017

Community Conveners

By on December 7, 2016 1 Comment

Presented by: libraryAware & Library Journal

Event Date & Time: Wednesday, December 14th, 2016, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT

 

Past winners of the LibraryAware Community Award share their stories of how deep engagement with community needs won them the honor, and how they’ve since leveraged it to drive more positive change and put the library front and center.

Panelists

Cynthia Berner – Director of Libraries, Wichita Public Library, Kansas

Paul Burns – Communications Director, Louisville Free Public Library

Ed Garcia – Library Director, Cranston Public Library

Nancy Dowd – Library Aware Product Manager, Novelist EBSCO Publishing

Moderator

Meredith Schwartz – Executive Editor, Library Journal

Comments

  1. Annie Nau says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I am needing a CE certificate from this class – where can I find one to print? Thank you!

