Branching Out, January 2017

The Albany Public Library (APL), NY, chose a refinancing plan to save money for taxpayers whose libraries underwent construction. According to the Times Union, the APL Board of Trustees has refinanced $29.1 million in bonds that went toward improvements to the Arbor Hill/West Hill, Bach, Delaware, Howe, and Pine Hills branches, executed between November 2009 and June 2010. The plan will save residents $200,000 annually, or $4 million over the 20-year life of the bond.

The Ashtabula County District Library, OH, reopened on September 11 following a three-year project that added 17,400 square feet and remodeled the original 1903 Carnegie building. The $5.5 million effort, led by Ziska Architecture of Cleveland, includes a Storybook Cottage, a teen zone gathering space and game area, a videoconferencing room, a genealogy department, a larger meeting space, quiet reading spots, and the William T. Tokarczyk Gallery, named for the library’s retiring director.

On October 10, the people of Toledo celebrated the new King Road Branch of the Toledo–Lucas County Public Library (TLCPL). This 20th member of TLCPL, measuring 23,000 square feet and costing $8 million, represents the system’s first new location in 20 years. Led by Holzheimer Bolek Meehan (HBM) Architects, the project features energy-efficient mechanicals, a native landscape, a 24-7 pick-up area, flexible meeting spaces, an interactive children’s area, Maker and studio spaces, an outdoor garden, and a garage for outreach vehicles.

The 15-year, $170 million expansion to Clark Art Institute and Williams College, Williamstown, MA, is now complete with the end to the project renovating Clark’s Manton Research Center (pictured), home to the 270,000-volume art research library, according to the Williams Record. The effort was led by Selldorf Architects.

November 19 marked the opening of the new Quartz Hill Library, a member of the County of Los Angeles Public Library system, replacing its 3,500 square foot predecessor. Behind the 12,514 square foot, $12 million project was joint venture Griffin|Swinerton and SVA Architects, responsible for acquiring the 1.7-acre site and financing, designing, and building the structure. The public-private partnership effort was delivered “move-in-ready” and leased to the county with the option to buy. The facility encompasses an early childhood/family space; a homework center; a pair of study rooms; dedicated adult, children, and teen zones; information pods; a rooftop photovoltaic array; drought-tolerant landscaping; outdoor courtyards; and a 100-seat community room. Though targeting Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification, the building actually achieved a LEED Gold ranking.—Bette-Lee Fox