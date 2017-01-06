Library People News: Hires, Promotions, Retirements, and Obituaries

By on

Maria Estorino was appointed Director of the Louis Round Wilson Library and Associate University Librarian for Special Collections, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Jamar Rahming was named Director of the Jackson County Library System, OR, on December 8, after ten years as a Branch Manager with the Austin, TX, library system.

The Muskingum County Library System, OH, appointed Jennifer Spillman as Director, effective January 9. Spillman had served as Main Library Manager, Dayton Metropolitan Library, since 2015.

Kornelia Tancheva, Associate University Librarian for Research and Learning Services at Cornell University Library, Ithaca, NY, will become the University of Pittsburgh’s Hillman University Librarian and Director of the University Library System, effective May 1.

Tatiana Weinstein was promoted to Executive Director of the Lisle Library District (LLD), IL, effective January 1. She has served at LLD since 1998, most recently as Assistant Director/Director of Adult Services.

Six individuals were sworn in by President Barack Obama as members of the National Museum and Library Services board: Sayeed Choudhury, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore; Luis Herrera, San Francisco PL; Homa Naficy, Hartford PL, CT; Tey Marianna Nunn, National Hispanic Cultural Center, Albuquerque, NM; Jane Pickering, Harvard Museums of Science and Culture, Cambridge, MA; and Beth Takekawa, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, Seattle.

OBITUARY

Meg Kolaya, director of the Scotch Plains Library, NJ, from 2002 until retiring in 2015, died December 2 after a two-year battle with brain cancer.