Body, Mind and Spirit Spring 2017

As the New Year begins we continually find readers seeking their pathways for the year ahead. Join us for a truly inspiring webcast and learn about a few evergreen library favorites along with plenty of upcoming releases covering everything from aromatherapy and stress management, to the psychology of dreaming, to understanding consciousness, life, and death through quantum physics.
We look forward to seeing you there!
Panelists
Bonni Hamilton – Director of Marketing and Digital Content, Red Wheel/Weiser
John Hays – Director of Sales & Marketing, Inner Traditions/Bear & Company
Monique M. Muhlenkamp – Publicity Director, New World Library
Moderator
Bernadette McGrath – LJ Reviewer and Past Columnist, Spiritual Reading
