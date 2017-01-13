January 13, 2017

Body, Mind and Spirit Spring 2017

By on January 13, 2017 Leave a Comment

Presented by: New World Library, Red Wheel/Weiser, and Inner Traditions/Bear & Company & Library Journal
Event Date & Time: Tuesday, January 31st, 2017, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT

 

As the New Year begins we continually find readers seeking their pathways for the year ahead. Join us for a truly inspiring webcast and learn about a few evergreen library favorites along with plenty of upcoming releases covering everything from aromatherapy and stress management, to the psychology of dreaming, to understanding consciousness, life, and death through quantum physics.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Panelists

Bonni Hamilton – Director of Marketing and Digital Content, Red Wheel/Weiser

John Hays – Director of Sales & Marketing, Inner Traditions/Bear & Company

Monique M. Muhlenkamp – Publicity Director, New World Library

Moderator

Bernadette McGrath – LJ Reviewer and Past Columnist, Spiritual Reading

Can’t make the date? No problem! Register now and you will receive an email from Library Journal with the URL to access the archive for this event.

