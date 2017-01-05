PostMARC’d: Delivering A New Approach to Cataloging

Join TLC and Library Journal at 3pm Jan. 18 for a webcast on LS2 Cataloging, which introduces a linked data approach to the cataloging experience that moves libraries beyond a traditional MARC editor. The innovative use of glossaries to maintain data consistency, a new series service supplying titles linked to genres and audience level, and improvements to batch editing of bibliographic, item, and authority records deliver an improved user experience for library staff and a better discovery experience for library users. Make sure your library is ready for the advantages of LS2 Cataloging by registering for this free one-hour webcast.

Mr. Reynolds joined TLC in April 2003 as a Software Instructor. Before assuming the role of Product Owner in 2015, he concentrated on TLC Implementations and Operations. As the company’s Training Manager, Principal Instructor, and later Project Manager in charge of retention efforts, Mr. Reynolds’ numerous customer interactions, workflow consultations, and implementations directly shaped the development efforts of TLC’s next-generation cataloging solution. Mr. Reynolds has a Regents Bachelor of Arts Degree from Shepherd University with a course concentration in Mass Communications.

