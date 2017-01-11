The Importance of Globally Curated Music Literature for Music Programs

With the preponderance of music literature available, it’s increasingly important for institutions with music programs to have a strategy for evaluating sources. In this webcast event, we’re proud to bring you experts who are very active in the field of musicology who will share their views on the relevance and importance of curated music literature that is thoughtful, current, comprehensive, and global in scope.

Speakers

H. Robert Cohen – Founder and Director, RIPM

H. ROBERT COHEN, Founder and Director of RIPM, is a specialist of nineteenth-century music and musical life and the author or edited of several volumes and many articles. His research—which focuses on music criticism, the staging of opera, musical iconography and the press—has brought to light many new archival resources. As Founder and Director of RIPM, Cohen has overseen the creation of its indexing norms, an international network of collaborating institutions and scholars, a massive digitization project, and, the publication of some 318 volumes and three online databases: RIPM Retrospective Index, RIPM Online Archive and the RIPM e-Library. These provide access to complete runs of 325 music periodicals—250 with full text—published in 32 countries between 1760 and 1966. For his contribution to the field he was named Chevalier in the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government, and Honorary Member of the International Association of Music Libraries, Archives and Documentation Center.

Ryan Bernier – Vice President, Database Partnerships, EBSCO Information Services

RYAN BERNIER is Vice President, Database Partnerships, at EBSCO Information Services in Ipswich, MA. Ryan started with EBSCO in 2000 and is dedicated to the success of subject indexes, which are a core business for EBSCO. Ryan has worked closely with EBSCO’s music partners from a variety of different perspectives for over 10 years. Over his career at EBSCO, Ryan has held several positions and collaborated with multiple departments including Publisher Relations, Business Development, Product Management, Order Management, Sales & Marketing. While involved in EBSCO’s many proprietary subject indexes, Ryan is focused primarily on helping EBSCO’s subject index partners expand their reach and strengthen their value during challenging and changing conditions in the industry. Ryan also serves on the NFAIS Board of Directors and the Marketing Committee.

Barbara Dobbs McKenzie – President, International Association of Music Libraries, Archives, and Documentation Centres and Editor-in-Chief, RILM

BARBARA DOBBS MCKENZIE is President at International Association of Music Libraries, Archives, and Documentation Centres and Editor-in-Chief at Répertoire International de Littérature Musicale (RILM) facilitates and disseminates music research worldwide via online resources including RILM Abstracts of Music Literature with Full Text, RILM Music Encyclopedias, and MGG Online. A faculty member of the Ph.D. Program in Music at the CUNY Graduate Center, she serves on its Executive Committee. She is also Director of the Barry S. Brook Center for Music Research and Documentation (brookcenter.gc.cuny.edu), a scholarly facility of the Graduate Center of the City University of New York (gc.cuny.edu) whose objectives are to promote and provide a setting for wide-ranging music research and documentation.

