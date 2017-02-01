News Briefs for February 1, 2017

By on

The Association of College & Research Libraries, American Library Association, and Association of Research Libraries have extended the joint advisory task force to continue efforts to bring the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System Academic Libraries Component up-to-date and in line with current library practices by August 2019.

On behalf of the Center for Research Libraries and its Middle East Materials Project, Backstage Library Works recently microfilmed ten years of the Palestinian newspaper al-Hadaf (The Target).

The Library of Congress signed a memorandum of understanding with the Digital Public Library of America (DPLA) to become a “content hub partner” and will share a portion of its digital resources with DPLA’s database.

The Mount Carmel Public Library, TN, will be joining the Holston River Regional Library System, which also encompasses other Hawkins County libraries.

The U.S. Department of State on December 20 named the Toledo Lucas County Public Library as the nation’s 2016 Passport Acceptance Facility of the Year and Diane Moore, Passport Acceptance Program Manager at Chattanooga Public Library, as 2016 Passport Acceptance Agent of the Year.

The University of Hartford, CT, announced that thanks to a multimillion-dollar gift, the University Libraries will be renamed Harrison University Libraries in honor of university president Walter Harrison, who will retire in June after 19 years.

Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, announced December 20 that the University of Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand, went live with the Ex Libris Alma library management service and the Ex Libris Primo discovery and delivery solution.