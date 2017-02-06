An Archetypal Thriller

James Brogden’s dark fantasy Hekla’s Children offers a heroic, human response to evil and chaos.
In his essay, “On Fairy-Stories,” J.R.R. Tolkien posits that a work of fantasy should allow a reader to experience a world that is credible, consistent, and rational—within the framework of its own rules. In Hekla’s Children, to be released by Titan Books in February, James Brogden has created such a world, using the rules of archetypal imagery and Bronze Age mythology.
The book’s spirit world, Un, is governed by its own rules but, as in many fantasy worlds, is connected to our own. It is both frightening and revealing of our deeper selves, evoking the power of our past, and asking if we can overcome its darker side. We spoke to the author in his home in Bromsgrove, U.K., to learn more.
Library Journal: Some have compared your book favorably with fantasy/horror works by Neil Gaiman and Joe Hill. What is it about this genre you find most appealing?
James Brogden: One of my influences is fantasy writer Robert Holdstock, and his Mythago Wood series, which is couched in the mythology and archaeology of the English countryside, and how that interacts with the human subconscious. What I’m going for is that British vein of dark fantasy which lies in hedgerows and forgotten patches of forest. There’s a definite horror element, but I’m more inclined toward the archetypal myth or fantasy element.
LJ: It sounds like there’s a bit of Carl Jung in there.
JB: Oh, yes. While pursuing my English degree, I did a course on psychoanalytic approaches to literature. Jung’s thoughts on myth and the collective unconscious provide a strong basis for narratives that appeal deeply to people’s subconscious.
LJ: Can you tell us more about the book’s story—without giving too much away?
JB: It’s something of an homage to Joan Lindsay’s Gothic thriller Picnic at Hanging Rock, where a group of Australian students mysteriously goes missing at an ancient, aboriginal landmark. Like that story, my book is about the aftermath of the disappearance, but I focus more on where the students go, and what happens to them. While on a hiking expedition, they are snatched from our world by an ancient entity, which has been buried for thousands of years. The story is about the attempts to find out where they’ve gone, and what lies on the other side of that barrier to the spirit world.
LJ: Your prologue begins with a Bronze Age tale of a civilization on the edge of destruction. They defeat—or at least contain—an evil, supernatural force. Any echoes of modern-day angst there?
JB: There’s a subconscious awareness of an eco-catastrophe. Historically, there actually was a massive volcanic eruption that did enormous damage to the way people lived at that time. You can draw parallels to the global warming situation today. Following the Bronze Age event, people gathered into their tribal, hilltop kingdoms, and probably became very suspicious of each other. I suppose that’s an analogy of what’s happening politically now. It’s one of the reasons I chose to make one of the main characters the daughter of a family of migrants, and to talk about what people consider “home” if they’re originally from somewhere else.
LJ: Your demonic being or entity is called “afaugh.” Is this an apocalyptic, Sauron-like character, or something else?
JB: I tried to come up with a name that sounded Celtic, but also had a choking sound. The character is really a “hungry ghost,” like someone who refuses to let go of his obsessions, and has turned himself into something demonic. The monster is not so much an epic, world-scale evil, but more like a creature with a personal motivation—in this case a grudge against a particular individual, for reasons you’ll have to read the book to find out. (Laughs.)
LJ: You also have a guardian or warrior character, “Bark Foot.” Tell me more about him.
JB: In the Prologue, a Bronze Age community is beset by this evil entity, so their greatest warrior agrees to be sacrificed. The body is placed in a peat bog, where it becomes mummified, but he becomes a guardian spirit to protect the people against this monster, the afaugh. Over time, he is forgotten until the time the novel begins, when archaeologists dig up the body. That disturbance is what give the afaugh the opportunity to arise.
LJ: It sounds very like a mummy tale.
JB: Yes, except the mummy is the good guy. He’s seeking a sacrifice on the part of the children who enter his spirit world. But that sacrifice is to give him power to combat evil.
LJ: In the story a well that separates our time from the world of “Un.” Tell me more about that.
JB: The well is actually a spring. It’s one of those rare “crossing places” between our world and the spirit realm.
LJ: I won’t give up too much of the story, but you follow most of the characters through their lives on either side of the well. What’s the theme that draws all these threads together?
JB: It’s not primarily a horror novel. I’m not trying to scare the pants off people, but it’s great if that happens! It’s scary, but what I’m trying to do is evoke the power of the past, its hold on people, what happens when we’re able to change and move on—as opposed to the damage that occurs when we don’t.
LJ: Lastly, for the benefit of librarians building their collections, tell me about the likely audience for Hekla’s Children.
JB: I think it appeals to lovers of high fantasy—gods and glowing swords and magic boats—as well as those with a taste for visceral horror. Although it’s a bit of a cliché, I’d venture to say it appeals to those looking for strong female characters—in particular the three who end up fighting the afaugh. Of course, there’s also the audience who just appreciate history and archaeology, as I do. The story is also about the damage that obsessive men can do, which certainly has parallels in our own time.
