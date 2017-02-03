Measured Success | Budgets & Funding

At EveryLibrary and LJ, we tracked 184 library elections in 2016. Forty-seven were for bonds to update libraries or to build new 21st-century facilities; 68 percent of those measures passed. Another 121 ballots were for operating expenses to field programs, build collections, and improve staffing, and nearly 86 percent of those were successful. Sixteen were ballot issues related to governance, either creation/annexation to or withdrawal from a library district. Accounting for more than half of the library voting this year were just three states; Michigan, New York, and Ohio had a combined 90 operating or building measures, with all but nine passing. Nationwide, over 3.7 million voters cast a ballot in what turned out to be the most contentious election cycle of a generation. Libraries won and lost in blue cities and red counties alike.
Many operating fund measures asked voters simply to renew or continue the operating level of the library as it was. In those we can track, there does not appear to be a difference between pass/fail rates between small dollar amounts/percentage changes and larger increases. For example, the Nevada County Library, CA, doubled its tax base from 1/8¢ to 1/4¢. In Missouri, the Mid-Continent Library passed a $12 million per annum operating increase and the Moniteau County Library got a $9,800 per annum increase. The voters are not doing any math when they are at the ballot box.
For building bonds, there does not seem to be a “break point” under which you can always pass a new building measure. While only 57% of bonds over $10 million passed, as did 71% for those less than $10 million, we’d caution that this is a misleading indicator. Because of regional variations in the cost of building design and construction, there isn’t a solid way to compare among projects, and voters have no frame of reference among states, regions, or even the next town over. Each building effort stands on its own. If the comparison point is raised to $15 million, the pass/fail rate basically evens out.
It’s important to note that there wasn’t much difference in pass/fail results between libraries on primary election ballots vs. the general election ballot in November. If we remove the Michigan, New York, and Ohio libraries from the sample, the remaining wins and losses are distributed across the various election days fairly evenly. In Illinois, where seven out of 11 library referenda failed, there was a historically large “under vote” for president, meaning that more people skipped voting for anyone at the top of the ticket but filled in their ballot for congress, judges, and local issues such as libraries.
These numbers are very much in line with the five-year running average for library measures. Elections for operating measures pass about 87 percent of the time across all presidential, congressional, and state and municipal off-cycle years. Building measures passed on average 58 percent of the time, but there are fewer bonds each cycle, and more peaks and valleys between years. What appears to be holding true is that library leaders should not decide to go—or not to go—to the ballot simply because of what type of election is on tap, or who is on the top of the ticket.
Each campaign EveryLibrary worked with in 2016 asked us if they should expect a “Trump Voter Effect” on their library question. At first glance, with about 70% of library measures passing, it looks like the answer is no. The top of the ticket problems didn’t trickle down to where library measures live.
However, we think it is important to recall that back in November 2008, when the economy was headed into a full bore recession, library elections were much more successful than they should have been considering the fiscal cliff that everyone was about to fall over. We suspect that the 2016 library elections will be remembered in a similar way, as the last one before voter attitudes shifted dramatically. At EveryLibrary, we are concerned that in 2017 and beyond, libraries will not be exempt from the broader trends of the electorate. While the “top of the ticket” did not determine the results for libraries in 2016, it remains to be seen whether over time voters will continue to calcify around antitax, antigovernment, or “anti-other” rhetoric, and if so, will library tax measures suffer as a result?
OPERATING REFERENDA 2016
|LOCATION
|NAME OF LIBRARY
|RESULT
|% YES
|% NO
|ARKANSAS
|Fayetteville
|Fayetteville Public Library
|Pass
|59
|41
|Pocahontas
|Randolph County Libraries
|Fail
|42
|58
|CALIFORNIA
|Loomis
|Loomis Library & Community Learning Center
|Pass
|60
|40
|Nevada City
|Nevada County Community Library
|Pass
|69
|31
|Sacramento
|Sacramento Public Library
|Pass
|79
|21
|San Diego
|San Diego Public Library
|Pass
|San Rafael
|San Rafael Public Library
|Pass
|69
|31
|Santa Paula
|Blanchard Community Library
|Pass
|73
|28
|Santa Rosa
|Sonoma County Library
|Pass
|71
|29
|Stockton
|Stockton-San Joaquin County Public Library
|Pass
|74
|26
|COLORADO
|Fort Collins
|Poudre River Public Library
|Pass
|67
|33
|Granby
|Grand County Library District
|Pass
|57
|43
|La Veta
|La Veta Regional Library District
|Pass
|66
|34
|Mancos
|Mancos Library District
|Pass
|66
|34
|Pitkin
|Basalt Regional Library District
|Pass
|62
|38
|FLORIDA
|Middleburg
|Middleburg-Clay Hill Public Library
|Pass
|IDAHO
|Hayden
|Community Library Network
|Fail
|50
|50
|ILLINOIS
|Crest Hill
|White Oak Library District
|Fail
|41
|59
|Maroa
|Maroa Public Library District
|Pass
|52
|48
|North Riverside
|North Riverside Public Library
|Fail
|44
|56
|Plainfield
|Plainfield Public Library District – Operations
|Fail
|31
|69
|LOUISIANA
|Lafayette
|Lafayette Public Library System
|Pass
|58
|42
|MICHIGAN
|Barryton
|Barryton Public Library
|Pass
|69
|31
|Belleville
|Belleville Area District Library
|Pass
|51
|49
|Cheboygan
|Cheboygan Area Public Library
|Fail
|43
|57
|Commerce
|Commerce Township
|Pass
|60
|40
|Township
|Community Library
|Croswell
|Aitkin Memorial District Library
|Pass
|69
|31
|Dexter
|Dexter District Library
|Pass
|72
|28
|Eastpointe
|Eastpointe Memorial Library
|Pass
|64
|36
|Empire
|Glen Lake Community Library
|Pass
|81
|19
|Ferndale
|Ferndale Public Library
|Pass
|65
|35
|Grant
|Grant Area District Library
|Pass
|56
|44
|Gwinn
|Forsyth Township Library
|Fail
|47
|53
|Harper Woods
|Harper Woods Public Library
|Pass
|76
|24
|Hazel Park
|Hazel Park Memorial Library
|Pass
|68
|32
|Holland
|Herrick District Library
|Pass
|86
|14
|Holly
|Holly Township Library
|Pass
|78
|22
|Jackson
|Jackson District Library
|Pass
|66
|34
|Marquette
|Peter White Public Library
|Pass
|77
|23
|Mio
|Oscoda County Library
|Pass
|54
|46
|Nashville
|Putnam District Library
|Pass
|61
|39
|North Adams
|North Adams Community Memorial Library
|Pass
|54
|46
|Pontiac
|Pontiac Public Library
|Pass
|81
|19
|Port Sanilac
|Sanilac District Library
|Pass
|62
|38
|Remus
|Wheatland Township Library
|Pass
|51
|49
|Remus
|Wheatland Township Library
|Pass
|69
|31
|Roseville
|Roseville Public Library
|Pass
|69
|31
|South Lyon
|Lyon Township Public Library
|Fail
|43
|57
|Sturgis
|Sturgis District Library
|Pass
|75
|25
|Suttons Bay
|Suttons Bay Bingham District Library
|Pass
|64
|36
|Traverse City
|Traverse Area District Library
|Pass
|76
|25
|Utica
|Utica Public Library
|Pass
|74
|26
|Wallon Lake
|Crooked Tree District Library
|Pass
|66
|34
|Watervliet
|Watervliet District Library
|Pass
|78
|22
|Weidman
|Sherman Township Library
|Pass
|75
|25
|White Pigeon
|White Pigeon Township Library
|Pass
|84
|16
|Wixom
|Wixom Public Library
|Pass
|80
|20
|MISSOURI
|California
|Moniteau County Library
|Pass
|81
|19
|Independence
|Mid-Continent Public Library
|Pass
|62
|38
|Monett
|Barry-Lawrence Regional Library
|Fail
|45
|55
|MONTANA
|Havre
|Havre-Hill County Library
|Pass
|58
|42
|Livingston
|Livingston-Park County Library
|Fail
|49
|51
|NEW HAMPSHIRE
|Gilmanton
|Gilmanton Year-Round Library
|Fail
|Iron Works
|Kingston
|Kingston Community Library
|Pass
|51
|49
|NEW MEXICO
|Bernalillo
|Martha Liebert Public Library
|Pass
|74
|26
|NEW YORK
|Albany
|Albany Public Library
|Pass
|65
|35
|Clifton Park
|Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library
|Pass
|85
|15
|East Greenbush
|East Greenbush Community Library
|Pass
|Florida
|Florida Public Library
|Pass
|90
|10
|Geneva
|Geneva Public Library
|Pass
|72
|28
|Glens Falls
|Crandall Public Library
|Pass
|57
|43
|Gloversville
|Gloversville Public Library
|Pass
|Guilderland
|Guilderland Public Library
|Pass
|69
|31
|Malta
|Round Lake Library
|Pass
|69
|31
|New Rochelle
|New Rochelle Public Library
|Pass
|71
|29
|Oneida
|Oneida Public Library
|Fail
|45
|55
|Patterson
|Patterson Library
|Pass
|63
|37
|Peekskill
|Field Library
|Pass
|64
|36
|Poughkeepsie
|Poughkeepsie Public Library District
|Pass
|61
|39
|Rhinecliff
|Morton Memorial Library
|Pass
|65
|35
|Shandaken
|Phoenicia Library
|Pass
|51
|49
|Syracuse
|Onondaga Free Library
|Pass
|51
|49
|Utica
|Utica Public Library
|Pass
|62
|38
|Warwick
|Albert Wisner Public Library
|Pass
|88
|12
|NORTH DAKOTA
|Mayville
|Mayville Public Library
|Pass
|70
|30
|OHIO
|Ada
|Ada Public Library
|Pass
|75
|25
|Arcanum
|Arcanum Public Library
|Pass
|68
|32
|Avon
|Lorain Public Library
|Pass
|72
|28
|Avon Lake
|Avon Lake Public Library
|Pass
|74
|26
|Bluffton
|Bluffton Public Library
|Pass
|73
|27
|Bryan
|Williams County Public Library
|Pass
|54
|46
|Cambridge
|Guernsey County District Public Library
|Pass
|63
|37
|Columbus
|Grandview Heights Public Library
|Pass
|74
|26
|Cuyahoga Falls
|Cuyahoga Falls Library
|Pass
|72
|28
|Dover
|Dover Public Library
|Pass
|77
|23
|Greenville
|Greenville Public Library
|Pass
|65
|35
|Hudson
|Hudson Library & Historical Society
|Pass
|68
|32
|Jefferson
|Henderson Memorial Public Library
|Pass
|65
|35
|Lorain
|Lorain Public Library
|Pass
|63
|37
|Louisville
|Louisville Public Library
|Fail
|46
|54
|McArthur
|Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library
|Pass
|64
|36
|Mount Gilead
|Mount Gilead Public Library
|Pass
|52
|48
|Mount Sterling
|Mount Sterling Public Library
|Pass
|61
|39
|Oberlin
|Oberlin Public Library
|Pass
|76
|24
|Pataskala
|Pataskala Public Library
|Fail
|48
|52
|Perrysburg
|Way Public Library
|Pass
|65
|35
|Sheffield Lake
|Lorain Public Library
|Pass
|60
|40
|Swanton
|Swanton Public Library
|Pass
|73
|27
|Toledo
|Toledo-Lucas County Public Library
|Pass
|65
|35
|Upper Arlington
|Upper Arlington Public Library
|Pass
|76
|24
|Wadsworth
|Wadsworth Ella M. Everhard Public Library
|Pass
|77
|23
|Wauseon
|Wauseon Public Library
|Pass
|76
|24
|Wellington
|Herrick Memorial Library
|Fail
|39
|61
|Wickliffe
|Wickliffe Public Library
|Pass
|74
|26
|OREGON
|Veneta
|Fern Ridge Library District
|Fail
|36
|64
|PENNSYLVANIA
|Jeannette
|Jeannette Public Library
|Pass
|52
|48
|VERMONT
|Woodstock
|Norman Williams Public Library
|Pass
|76
|24
|WASHINGTON
|West Richland
|Mid-Columbia Libraries
|Pass
|52
|48
|WEST VIRGINIA
|Morgantown
|Morgantown Public Library
|Pass
|62
|38
|Parkersburg
|Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library
|Pass
|62
|38
|Tennerton
|Upshur County Public Library
|Fail
|49
|51
Organized opposition
The opposition to library ballots got louder and larger last year. In our 2015 election roundup, it looked as if the tone of national campaigns would become coarser and the opposition would become bolder in their attacks. However, we did not expect, nor were we prepared for, the Koch Brothers–funded Mega-PAC Americans for Prosperity (AFP) to launch attacks on—and help to defeat—at least two library ballots this year. Residents of the Illinois towns of Plainfield and Fox River Valley were the targets of robocalls and direct mail from the AFP Illinois chapter. They were targeted in the last few days of their campaigns, and “vote no” messages followed a specific “any tax is a bad tax” playbook, without addressing the substance of the plan for the communities. It worked.
Back in 2015, we identified the Tea Party and other organized local or statewide antitax agents such as the California Association of Realtors as significant potential sources of opposition to library funding measures. In 2016, local organized opposition from such groups continued their barrages against the library. For example, in Meridian, ID, the library was on the ballot with a stand-alone measure at the same time as the College of Western Idaho and the West Ada Park District. Although each had a legitimate need for funding, the local Tea Party decided to lump them all together and created a “vote no” campaign that targeted the three unrelated measures.
With big money groups such as AFP targeting libraries, we are seeing a huge shift in the fight between folks who believe in progressive tax policies vs. those who want limited government. Libraries are now included in a broader crusade to shrink or eliminate regulation in any form. In 2016, libraries were no longer immune, if they ever were.
TEN-YEAR TRENDS
|BUILDING
|OPERATING
|YEAR
|#
|PERCENTAGE
|#
|PERCENTAGE
|PASS
|FAIL
|PASS
|FAIL
|2016
|121
|86%
|14%
|47
|68%
|32%
|2015
|123
|94%
|6%
|21
|43%
|57%
|2014
|147
|81%
|19%
|33
|73%
|27%
|2013
|146
|88%
|12%
|30
|63%
|37%
|2011
|96
|88%
|12%
|18
|44%
|56%
|2010
|220
|87%
|13%
|29
|55%
|45%
|2009
|123
|84%
|16%
|28
|54%
|46%
|2008
|42
|74%
|26%
|27
|67%
|33%
|2007
|29
|69%
|31%
|46
|74%
|26%
|2006
|69
|74%
|26%
|36
|64%
|36%
|AVERAGE
|112
|83%
|18%
|32
|61%
|40%
Rollbacks & dissolutions
In 2016, we saw an uptick in votes to dissolve or consolidate library districts, disconnect pockets of voters from library taxing districts, and even roll back tax rates for libraries. For example, in Illinois, voters in Macoupin and Jersey County voted to disconnect from the Brighton Memorial Library District, and voters in Cicero endorsed a referendum to consolidate the functions of the independent library district into the town. While a similar measure to disconnect Weber Township, IL, from the Brehm Memorial Library District failed, the board of Michigan’s Chassell Township wanted to remove itself so badly from the Portage County Library District that it ran the measure twice (in August and November). The Borough of Longport, NJ, likewise voted to withdraw from the Atlantic County Library System. The reasons for taking these measures to the ballot varied, but in every case, the results would lead either to a decreased library budget or lost autonomy for the board and staff in setting the budget in the future.
Libraries are particularly vulnerable to petition-driven initiatives that can place rollback measures on the ballot. Voters in Randolph County, AR, rejected a petition measure to lower the library tax rate from 1.4 to 1 mill, which would have cost the library roughly $81,000 annually. While this was the only such measure on any ballot this year, in April 2015, voters in Bollinger County, MO, voluntarily rolled back the library levy by half, and in 2009, the local Tea Party in Pulaski County, KY, initiated a petition drive that would have closed that library completely. We should recall that at press time, a Tea Party–authored case against Kentucky libraries that could roll back funding for 99 out of 104 libraries to at least 1979 levels was pending in the state’s Supreme Court.
BUILDING REFERENDA 2016
|LOCATION
|NAME OF LIBRARY
|RESULT
|% YES
|% NO
|ARKANSAS
|Fayetteville
|Fayetteville Public Library
|Pass
|56
|44
|Pine Bluff
|Jefferson County Library
|Pass
|67
|33
|West Fork
|West Fork Municipal Library
|Pass
|53
|47
|CALIFORNIA
|Bay Point
|Contra Costa County Library
|Fail
|52
|48
|El Cerrito
|El Cerrito Library
|Fail
|63
|37
|Oakley
|Contra Costa County Library
|Fail
|55
|45
|Pleasant Hill
|Contra Costa County Library
|Pass
|66
|34
|Santa Cruz
|Santa Cruz Public Libraries
|Pass
|70
|30
|COLORADO
|Norwood
|Lone Cone Library District
|Pass
|58
|42
|FLORIDA
|Fleming Island
|Clay County Public Library
|Pass
|Winter Park
|Winter Park Public Library
|Pass
|51
|49
|IDAHO
|Meridian
|Meridian Library District
|Fail
|59
|41
|ILLINOIS
|Bartonville
|Alpha Park Public Library District
|Pass
|63
|37
|Brookfield
|Brookfield Public Library
|Fail
|47
|53
|Crystal Lake
|Crystal Lake Public Library
|Fail
|44
|56
|East Dundee
|Fox River Valley Public Library District
|Fail
|34
|66
|Lombard
|Helen M. Plum Memorial Library
|Pass
|53
|47
|Plainfield
|Plainfield Public Library District – Bond
|Fail
|44
|56
|Stickney
|Stickney-Forest View Public Library District
|Pass
|68
|32
|INDIANA
|Jasper
|Jasper-Dubois County Library
|Pass
|60
|40
|MICHIGAN
|Allegan
|Allegan District Library
|Pass
|59
|41
|Belleville
|Belleville Area District Library
|Pass
|53
|47
|Gaylord
|Otsego County Library District
|Pass
|60
|40
|South Lyon
|Lyon Township Public Library
|Fail
|41
|59
|White Lake
|White Lake Township Library
|Pass
|50
|50
|MINNESOTA
|Cambridge
|Cambridge Public Library
|Fail
|45
|55
|Fergus Falls
|Fergus Falls Public Library
|Pass
|66
|34
|MONTANA
|Missoula
|Missoula Public LIbrary
|Pass
|58
|42
|NEBRASKA
|Columbus
|Columbus Public Library
|Pass
|65
|35
|NEW HAMPSHIRE
|Milford
|Wadleigh Memorial Library
|Fail
|45
|55
|NEW MEXICO
|Statewide
|New Mexico Libraries
|Pass
|65
|35
|NEW YORK
|Hampton Bays
|Hampton Bays Public Library
|Fail
|41
|59
|Liberty
|Liberty Public Library
|Pass
|85
|15
|NORTH CAROLINA
|Durham
|Durham County Library
|Pass
|81
|19
|OHIO
|Oakwood
|Wright Memorial Public Library
|Fail
|50
|50
|PENNSYLVANIA
|Allentown
|Parkland Community Library
|Fail
|44
|56
|RHODE ISLAND
|Narragansett
|Maury Loontjens Memorial Library
|Pass
|68
|32
|SOUTH CAROLINA
|St. George
|Dorchester County Library
|Pass
|61
|39
|VIRGINIA
|Falls Church
|Mary Riley Styles Public Library
|Pass
|63
|37
|Henrico
|Henrico County Public Library
|Pass
|75
|25
|WASHINGTON
|Brewster
|North Central Regional Library
|Pass
|66
|34
|Eastsound
|Orcas Island Library
|Pass
|64
|36
|Point Roberts
|Point Roberts Library
|Fail
|54
|46
|WISCONSIN
|Evansville
|Eager Free Public Library
|Pass
|54
|46
|Evansville
|Eager Free Public Library
|Pass
|56
|44
|Three Lakes
|Edward U. Demmer Memorial Library
|Pass
|53
|47
|Watertown
|Watertown Public Library
|Pass
|62
|38
Pressure from above
Over the past few years and in many states there has been a movement to reduce or eliminate small units of government in the name of saving taxpayers money. Already, governors as different as Democrat Andrew Cuomo in New York and Republican Bruce Rauner in Illinois advocate such moves to eradicate waste and create tax savings. Independent library districts are in that “small unit of government” category; they may well be on the “consolidate or cut” list along with schools, parks, water and waste, cemeteries, power and light, and other agencies.
The next four years promise to be a difficult period for federal support to local and state government as well. The scope of the federal government is going to be changing under President Trump, Speaker Ryan, and Majority Leader McConnell not only from President Obama’s approach but from that of presidents Bush and Clinton. As of this writing, President Trump’s nominees to head the departments of Education, Treasury, and Commerce; to be the Attorney General; and to run the Federal Communications Commission are all committed to shrinking federal spending and curtailing the role that Washington has in rule making, enforcement, and direct support. Ryan’s budgets have, over the last several fiscal years, called for the complete elimination of the Institute of Museum and Library Services and zero funding for the Library Services and Technology Act. Likewise, Ryan and McConnell have placed many members in key committee chair roles who likewise believe in doing away with federal support for programs and federal oversight of protections.
This shrinking of federal programs and the federal budget will place more burdens on state and local government to meet their budgets solely through local resources and to fill in the gaps once covered by federal programs in education, health care, mental health, and public safety. In many arenas, libraries will have to shoulder more of the service responsibility of local authorities. As federal education funding changes, public libraries will be called on to close additional educational gaps.
LIBRARY GOVERNANCE REFERENDA 2016
|LOCATION
|LIBRARY
|RESULT
|% YES
|% NO
|CALIFORNIA
|Bakersfield
|Kern County Library
|Fail
|52
|48
|Loomis
|Loomis Library & Community Learning Center
|Pass
|64
|36
|ILLINOIS
|Brighton
|Brighton Memorial Library District
|Pass
|61
|39
|Cicero
|Cicero Public Library
|Pass
|69
|31
|Mt. Vernon
|C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library District
|Fail
|45
|55
|KANSAS
|Natoma
|Natoma Community Library
|Pass
|92
|8
|MICHIGAN
|Chassell
|Portage Lake District Library
|Fail
|46
|54
|Chassell
|Portage Lake District Library
|Pass
|55
|45
|Harbor Springs
|Petoskey Library System
|Pass
|61
|39
|Leland
|Leland Township Public Library
|Pass
|74
|26
|NEW JERSEY
|Belvidere
|Belvidere Free Public Library
|Pass
|52
|48
|Longport
|Atlantic County Library System
|Pass
|62
|38
|NEW YORK
|Vestal
|Vestal Public Library
|Pass
|85
|15
|OREGON
|Roseburg
|Douglas County Library System
|Fail
|45
|55
|WASHINGTON
|Kahlutos
|Mid-Columbia Libraries
|Pass
|84
|16
|WISCONSIN
|Minocqua
|Minocqua Public Library
|Fail
The calm before the storm?
If you are doing community planning surveys, please start attaching dollars to those services and begin talking about the sources of that revenue. Your library needs to take the lead in local discussions about tax rates and community priorities in order to ensure you have resources to weather the coming change.
We see a perfect storm on the horizon and are concerned that libraries may be caught unprepared. Already, the American Legislative Exchange Council, a group of conservative state legislators and private sector representatives, has spun-off a new unit dedicated to creating smaller towns, cities, and counties called the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. It will be originating model ordinances intended to cut local spending and shrink government. Whether that agenda is expressed against libraries through local ordinances or bills, court cases like the one in Kentucky, or petition drives as in Arkansas or Missouri, library leaders must communicate with voters now about how boards and staff are already spending their tax money wisely and efficiently.
2016 SUMMARY
|BUILDING
|OPERATING
|NUMBER OF MEASURES
|PASS RATE
|NUMBER OF MEASURES
|PASS RATE
|TOTAL REFERENDA
|121
|86%
|47
|68%
|DATE
|January-April
|25
|76%
|7
|57%
|May-August
|41
|93%
|10
|70%
|September-December
|55
|86%
|30
|70%
|AMOUNT*
|Under $10 million
|43
|91%
|21
|71%
|Over $10 million
|2
|100%
|21
|57%
|POPULATION SERVED
|Under 10,000
|39
|90%
|11
|73%
|10,000 to 24,999
|36
|75%
|13
|54%
|25,000 to 49,999
|17
|100%
|10
|90%
|50,000 to 99,999
|17
|77%
|7
|29%
|100,000 or more
|12
|100%
|6
|100%
|REGION
|Northeast
|23
|91%
|5
|40%
|Midwest
|72
|86%
|21
|67%
|South
|7
|71%
|9
|100%
|West
|19
|84%
|12
|58%
What is really different?
If your library has to go to the voters anytime in the next several years, we believe that you should launch your campaign now with a poll or survey about the tax rate. It is absolutely vital for you to know and understand where your local voters are emotionally on the subject of taxes. That can only be done through a poll or survey that asks people specifically about their tolerance for taxes. Since use and support are not dependent on each other, you cannot deduce users’ support from other metrics such as cardholder rate, circulation stats, or even current donor rolls. You have to ask real and substantial questions to both users and nonusers about their interest in your work, the value the library provides to the community, and their perception of your impact on people who use the library.
Most especially, you need to know two to five years out from your Election Day how they feel about the taxes they are paying. If it’s good, it is essential that you hold on to that perception. If it’s bad, you know that you have to change that perception to one that looks more favorably on libraries. Either way, there is work ahead, and it is imperative that it be done early and continuously, with the climate of dramatic shifts in governance and voter attitudes at the forefront of our minds.
