Library People News: Hires, Promotions, Retirements, and Obituaries

Amanda Borden, Hoover Public Library (HPL), AL, Assistant Director for more than ten years, became the new HPL Director on January 1, following the retirement of Linda Andrews.

Mary Ellen Higgins was appointed as the new Library Director of the Eveleth Public Library, MN, on October 19, after years of volunteering and serving as a library technician.

The West Falmouth Library, MA, has hired Lois Hiller as its new Director. Hiller had served as Director of the Mystic and Noank Library, CT, for eight years.

Kattie Livingston, most recently Adult Services Manager of the Charleston Carnegie Public Library, IL, has been promoted to Director. She succeeds Jeanne Hamilton, who became Director of the Bloomington Public Library, IL, in May 2016.

The University of Cincinnati (UC) Libraries has appointed Elizabeth Scarpelli as Director of the new University of Cincinnati Press. Scarpelli comes to UC from Baker & Taylor and Bookmasters, where she served as the Director of Publisher Services, managing the print-to-order program for academic publishers and university presses worldwide.

The Seattle Public Library (SPL) has announced two new hires. Gage Andrews, formerly Information Services Director for Snohomish County, WA, was named Technology Officer. Helen Tapping, SPL’s new head of its Marketing and Online Services division, previously led marketing efforts at Corbis and Getty Images.

Mount Vernon City Library, WA, Director Brian Soneda ­announced his retirement in December after 12 years in the position. Soneda also served as president of the Washington Library ­Association.

Amy Wisehart was appointed Director of the Ellsworth Public Library, VT, on December 5. Wisehart was most recently the Director of the Hartland Public Library, VT.