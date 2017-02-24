Library People News: Hires, Promotions, Retirements, and Obituaries

By on

Don Chatham, Associate Executive Director and Head of the Publishing Department, American Library Association, retired as of January 7.

The DeKalb Public Library, IL, announced on January 4 the appointment of Emily Faulkner as its new Director. Faulkner served as the Cultural and Civic Engagement Librarian at the Chicago Public Library.

Anne Hankins, the first and only director of the Kuna Public Library, ID, has retired after more than two decades at her post. Hankins was voted Idaho’s Librarian of the Year in 2007.

Janay ­Johnson was named Director, Bozeman Public Library Foundation, MT, on January 4. She previously worked in fundraising for the Yellowstone National Park foundation, where she was Senior Director of ­Development.

Cambridge University Press has appointed ­Brigitte Shull Senior VP for Academic Publishing in the Americas. She most recently was VP of Management, Business, Economics, and Political Science Publishing at Springer Nature.