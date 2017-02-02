Building Success Skills: A Solid Foundation for All

By on

Presented by: LearningExpress & Library Journal

Event Date & Time: Thursday, February 23rd, 2017, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT

A lack of fundamental skills can often create barriers to success. Those seeking to overcome such barriers need a supportive pathway as they endeavor to acquire these skills and connect with a new learning or work environment.

Join LearningExpress and our panel of state, public, academic and school librarians as they discuss the importance of building the foundational skills that adults and students need to succeed.

Gain perspective from each of these professionals as they share their experiences about which skills are often lacking and what libraries can do to help patrons and students acquire these skills.

You’ll also hear how the new Success Skills Centers in select LearningExpress products will provide ways to help individuals build their essential skills and create their own success.

Panelists

Christine Schneider , K12 Education Specialist, Library of Michigan

, K12 Education Specialist, Library of Michigan Misty Schattle , Librarian, Klein Forest High School

, Librarian, Klein Forest High School Connie Tuisku , Librarian / Associate Professor and Information Literacy Librarian, Palm Beach State College

, Librarian / Associate Professor and Information Literacy Librarian, Palm Beach State College Chris Cooper , Library Director, Nampa Public Library

, Library Director, Nampa Public Library Shirley Biladeau , Continuing Education Consultant, Idaho Commission for Libraries

, Continuing Education Consultant, Idaho Commission for Libraries Melissa Yu, Product Development Manager, LearningExpress | An EBSCO Company, Subject Matter Expert

LearningExpress Specialist:

Pam Friday, Senior Account Field Sales Specialist, LearningExpress | An EBSCO Company

Moderator

Rebecca Jozwiak, Editorial & Research Director, The Bloor Group

