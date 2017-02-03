Open Science: Beyond Open Access

Presented by: Dove Press & Library Journal
Event Date & Time: Tuesday, February 21st, 2017, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT
Collaboration can be a major driver for success. When data is shared among researchers, analysts and stakeholders, the opportunities for innovation and development increase exponentially, particularly in the medical and science fields. To be most effective, the Open Science framework demands more than simply sharing data–it requires dedication, transparency and responsible publishing.
Join this webcast to learn from our panel of experts as they discuss the challenges and benefits of Open Science in the context of global health and medical concerns. They will explain how the disruptive concept of Open Data can reshape and improve the nature of research and results.
Panelists
- Dr. Eric Little, VP of Data Science, OSTHUS
- Dr. Robin Bloor, Chief Analyst, The Bloor Group
- Andrew Johnson, Research Data Librarian/Assistant Professor, University of Colorado Boulder
Moderator
- Rebecca Jozwiak, Editorial & Research Director, The Bloor Group
Can’t make the date? No problem! Register now and you will receive an email from Library Journal with the URL to access the archive for this event.
Follow us on Twitter! @LibraryJournal @OA_action
Need help getting registered? Send us an email describing your problem.
We are not able to monitor every comment that comes through (though some comments with links to multiple URLs are held for spam-check moderation by the system). If you see something objectionable, please let us know. Once a comment has been flagged, a staff member will investigate.
We accept clean XHTML in comments, but don't overdo it and please limit the number of links submitted in your comment. For more info, see the full Terms of Use.