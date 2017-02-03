Open Science: Beyond Open Access

By on

Presented by: Dove Press & Library Journal

Event Date & Time: Tuesday, February 21st, 2017, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT

Collaboration can be a major driver for success. When data is shared among researchers, analysts and stakeholders, the opportunities for innovation and development increase exponentially, particularly in the medical and science fields. To be most effective, the Open Science framework demands more than simply sharing data–it requires dedication, transparency and responsible publishing.

Join this webcast to learn from our panel of experts as they discuss the challenges and benefits of Open Science in the context of global health and medical concerns. They will explain how the disruptive concept of Open Data can reshape and improve the nature of research and results.

Panelists

Dr. Eric Little , VP of Data Science, OSTHUS

, VP of Data Science, OSTHUS Dr. Robin Bloor , Chief Analyst, The Bloor Group

, Chief Analyst, The Bloor Group Andrew Johnson, Research Data Librarian/Assistant Professor, University of Colorado Boulder

Moderator

Rebecca Jozwiak, Editorial & Research Director, The Bloor Group

