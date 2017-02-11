What’s the Right Mix? A Holistic Look at Collection Development

By on

Event Date & Time: Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM PT

Acquisition librarians and those charged with collection development responsibilities have a wide range of options for acquiring content. Recent years have seen the rise of acquisition models such as DDA to help librarians acquire content based on user demand.

But with more publishers removing front list titles from DDA and costs increasing with changes in triggers, has demand driven acquisition or other usage-based models lived up to the promise of saving library budgets? How do these models and others come into play in a balanced collection development strategy?

Join our panel of experts as they discuss:

How libraries are using new acquisition models

The role of DDA in their collection development strategy

How approval plans factor into the mix

Managing and balancing other acquisition models

Developing a holistic strategy based on collection development goals

Panelists

Eric Wedig – Coordinator of Scholarly Resources for Social Sciences, Tulane University

Coordinator of Scholarly Resources for Social Sciences, Tulane University Sarah Beaubien – Head of Collections & Scholarly Communications, Grand Valley State University

Moderator

Ashley Fast Bailey – Director, Collection Development and Workflow Solutions, GOBI Library Solutions

