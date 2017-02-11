March 30, 2017

You are here: Home / Webcasts / What’s the Right Mix? A Holistic Look at Collection Development

What’s the Right Mix? A Holistic Look at Collection Development

By on February 11, 2017 1 Comment

GOBI_LJ_Webinar_RegistrationHeader_990x250px

Presented by: EBSCO & Library Journal
Event Date & Time: Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM PT

Acquisition librarians and those charged with collection development responsibilities have a wide range of options for acquiring content. Recent years have seen the rise of acquisition models such as DDA to help librarians acquire content based on user demand.

But with more publishers removing front list titles from DDA and costs increasing with changes in triggers, has demand driven acquisition or other usage-based models lived up to the promise of saving library budgets? How do these models and others come into play in a balanced collection development strategy?

Join our panel of experts as they discuss:

  • How libraries are using new acquisition models
  • The role of DDA in their collection development strategy
  • How approval plans factor into the mix
  • Managing and balancing other acquisition models
  • Developing a holistic strategy based on collection development goals

Panelists

  • Eric Wedig – Coordinator of Scholarly Resources for Social Sciences, Tulane University
  • Sarah Beaubien – Head of Collections & Scholarly Communications, Grand Valley State University

Moderator

  • Ashley Fast Bailey – Director, Collection Development and Workflow Solutions, GOBI Library Solutions

Follow us on Twitter! @LibraryJournal #LJCollectionDev

Need help getting registered? Send us an email describing your problem.

Filed Under: Webcasts Discussion: View 1 Comment
Share

Comments

  1. Christine Donohue says:
    March 30, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Help! I was interrupted in the middle of this webcast. Can I hear it again?

    Reply
Comment Policy:
  1. Be respectful, and do not attack the author, people mentioned in the article, or other commenters. Take on the idea, not the messenger.
  2. Don't use obscene, profane, or vulgar language.
  3. Stay on point. Comments that stray from the topic at hand may be deleted.
  4. Comments may be republished in print, online, or other forms of media, per our Terms of Use.

We are not able to monitor every comment that comes through (though some comments with links to multiple URLs are held for spam-check moderation by the system). If you see something objectionable, please let us know. Once a comment has been flagged, a staff member will investigate.

We accept clean XHTML in comments, but don't overdo it and please limit the number of links submitted in your comment. For more info, see the full Terms of Use.

Speak Your Mind

*