News Briefs for March 2017

Former Congresswoman Lois Capps (D-CA) has donated papers from her nearly two decades in Congress to the University of California–Santa Barbara, to be housed in the school’s Department of Special Research.

EBSCO has been awarded a Bronze in the 2016 Brandon Hall Group Awards for Best Advance in Performance Support Technology for the combination of the EBSCO Discovery Service and Leadership & Management Learning Center.

Ex Libris announced on January 21 that Temple University, Philadelphia, has chosen the Ex Libris Alma library management service to replace the Innovative Millennium system.

The National Park Service announced on January 11 that the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, a research unit of the New York Public Library that collects, preserves, and provides access to materials documenting African American life, is one of 24 new National Historic Landmarks.

The Ohio Public Library Information Network (OPLIN) announced January 27 a project to install dedicated Internet connections that provide at least 100 megabits per second (Mbps) bandwidth speed to all Ohio public library systems. It is scheduled for completion this summer.

The University of Kentucky Libraries, Lexington, signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the U.S. Government Publishing Office (GPO) on December 13 to become the second Preservation Steward library in GPO’s Federal Information Preservation Network (FIPNet). The libraries will preserve print collections of the Works Progress/Work Projects Administration and Appalachian Regional ­Commission.