Library People News: Hires, Promotions, Retirements, and Obituaries

Maria Estorino was appointed Director of the Louis Round Wilson Library and Associate University Librarian for Special Collections, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Jane Sánchez, Chief of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Library of Congress since 2014, has been named the Law Librarian of Congress, effective February 5.

Denise Stephens, currently University Librarian at the University of California, Santa Barbara, will become Vice Provost and University Librarian at Washington University (WU) in St. Louis, effective July 1. Stephens will succeed Jeffrey G. Trzeciak, who left WU in July 2016.

Kornelia Tancheva, Associate University Librarian for Research and Learning Services at Cornell University Library, Ithaca, NY, will become the University of Pittsburgh’s Hillman University Librarian and Director of the University Library System, effective May 1.

Lisa Wells, a 2008 LJ Mover & Shaker (M&S) and Deputy Director of the Pioneer Library System, OK, on January 16 became the new Executive Director, having joined the organization in 1990. She succeeds Anne Masters, who retired after nearly ten years in the position.

OBITUARY

Sandra “Sandy” Friedman Dolnick, founder and former executive director for 23 years of Friends of Libraries USA (FOLUSA), now United for Libraries, died on December 11, 2016, after a long illness.

Meg Kolaya, former director of the Scotch Plains Library, NJ, died on December 2 after a two-year battle with brain cancer. She had served from 2002 until her retirement in 2015.

Waynnhall “Waynn” Pearson, Director, Cerritos Millennium Library, CA, for more than 20 years until his retirement in 2006, and a 2003 LJ M&S, died on January 31.