March 15, 2017

You are here: Home / / Amie Wright | Movers & Shakers 2017 – Educators

Amie Wright | Movers & Shakers 2017 – Educators

By on March 14, 2017 2 Comments

Amie Wright

CURRENT POSITION

Manager School Outreach, MyLibraryNYC, New York Public Library

DEGREE

MLS, University of Western Ontario, 2009

FOLLOW

@librarylandia (Twitter); slideshare.net/aedwright; mylibrarynyc.org

Photo by Patrick Heagney

MS_logo_300x81

Ms. Marvel-ous

In 2014, when Amie Wright became the New York Public Library’s (NYPL) manager for the MyLibraryNYC (MLNYC) school outreach program and project lead for NYPL, Brooklyn Public Library (BPL), and Queens Library (QL), she quickly discovered she’d made misguided assumptions about her audience. Educators weren’t already awareof the full range of available library services, and they used but weren’t passionate about library educational collections, which were based on curricular units and sourced from educational vendors.

Lessons learned, Wright diversified the teacher collections, adding graphic novels and other comics, such as John Lewis’s memoir, March, and George O’Connor’s “Olympians” series, whose circulation is now “among the highest in the special collections,” says Wright, as well as items in Chinese, French, and Braille. A Ms. Marvel fan herself, Wright is “super-passionate about [advocating for] nontraditional materials such as comics in the classroom,” she says.

She also moved away from large, unsuccessful initiatives like library card drives to a flexible outreach menu, letting schools choose the services that resonate with them. And she worked with partners at BPL, QL, and the NYC Department of Education to secure permanent funding and add seven dedicated outreach librarian positions.

Her strategy worked: teacher collections circulation increased more than 100 percent; students with MLNYC cards checked out 16 percent more juvenile and 30–40 percent more teen materials than did students with standard library cards; and MLNYC now serves more than 500 schools, 60,000 educators, and nearly half a million students.

Another reason for the success of MLNYC, says Wright, is that the program “partners exclusively with schools with school libraries, and the school librarian is our primary point person…. I believe that schools and libraries are stronger together.”

This article was published in Library Journal. Subscribe today and save up to 35% off the regular subscription rate.

Filed Under: LJ in Print, Movers & Shakers 2017 Tagged With: , , Discussion: View 2 Comments
Share

Comments

  1. Miriam Tuliao says:
    March 14, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Congratulations, Amie! Thank you for supporting NYC’s children and teens!!

    Reply
  2. Katie Cerqua says:
    March 14, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Congratulations Amie! You are doing amazing work.

    Reply
Comment Policy:
  1. Be respectful, and do not attack the author, people mentioned in the article, or other commenters. Take on the idea, not the messenger.
  2. Don't use obscene, profane, or vulgar language.
  3. Stay on point. Comments that stray from the topic at hand may be deleted.
  4. Comments may be republished in print, online, or other forms of media, per our Terms of Use.

We are not able to monitor every comment that comes through (though some comments with links to multiple URLs are held for spam-check moderation by the system). If you see something objectionable, please let us know. Once a comment has been flagged, a staff member will investigate.

We accept clean XHTML in comments, but don't overdo it and please limit the number of links submitted in your comment. For more info, see the full Terms of Use.

Speak Your Mind

*