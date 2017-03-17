March 17, 2017

You are here: Home / / Cynthia Mari Orozco | Movers & Shakers 2017 – Advocates

Cynthia Mari Orozco | Movers & Shakers 2017 – Advocates

By on March 17, 2017 3 Comments

Cynthia Mari Orozco

CURRENT POSITION

Librarian for Equitable Services, East Los Angeles College Library, Monterey Park, CA

DEGREE

MLIS, San José State University, CA, 2011; MA, Latin American Studies, San Diego State University, 2009

FOLLOW

@cynthinee (Twitter); Microaggressions in Librarianship

Photo by Patrick Heagney

MS_logo_300x81

Universal Inclusion

Cynthia Mari Orozco realizes asking a librarian for assistance can be intimidating. Her first and only experience asking for guidance as an undergraduate resulted in her quickly leaving the building. These days, Orozco goes out of her way to make herself approachable to students who may be experiencing library anxiety.

When she served as a student services librarian at California State University–Long Beach, she relocated herself to live in dorms with students as faculty-in-residence. “Cynthia understands that her work as a librarian does not stop at the reference desk or in the classroom,” says longtime friend and UCLA librarian Annie Pho. “It is a humanitarian endeavor that she lives, day in and day out; [she builds] communities wherever she is.”

In her current role as librarian for equitable services at East Los Angeles College, Orozco works primarily with nontraditional and first-generation students and is developing research projects relating to library anxiety.
She even schedules her work hours on nights and weekends, because it’s easier for her students to reach out for assistance then, says Pho.

Orozco is also the founder of the LIS Microaggressions blog (LISM). She defines microaggressions as “subtle insults, whether verbal, nonverbal, or visual, that are expressed toward individuals from marginalized communities, which can be based on race, ethnicity, gender, age, sexual orientation, gender expression, or ability.” Launched in March 2014 on Tumblr, LISM is a safe, anonymous space for users to submit descriptions of such experiences that occur within the library and information science field.

“When I first heard the word microaggression, it perfectly summed up so many confusing, alienating, and aggravating experiences of my life,” recalls Orozco. “Even as a U.S.-born, native English speaker, I would constantly be asked ‘Do you speak English?’ or ‘Where are you (really) from?’ ”

In less than two years, LISM has grown into an international movement, including conference posters and presentations along with zines that are distributed at numerous conferences and used in diversity training throughout the country.

“One great outcome of this project is learning to be an ally to library workers from other marginalized groups,” Orozco says. “[LISM] is about making voices of individuals from marginalized communities heard with the hope that others can see why microaggressions are harmful.” That goal is tied closely to Orozco’s “tireless” efforts, says Pho, “to create spaces of refuge and community for marginalized individuals [not only] working in this field [but] served by it.”

This article was published in Library Journal. Subscribe today and save up to 35% off the regular subscription rate.

Filed Under: LJ in Print, Movers & Shakers 2017 Tagged With: , , , , , Discussion: View 3 Comments
Share

Comments

  1. Miriam Tuliao says:
    March 17, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Kudos, Cynthia!

    Reply
  2. Kathryn Deiss says:
    March 17, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Just wonderful! Congratulations!

    Reply
  3. Jac says:
    March 17, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Cynthia is the best!

    Reply
Comment Policy:
  1. Be respectful, and do not attack the author, people mentioned in the article, or other commenters. Take on the idea, not the messenger.
  2. Don't use obscene, profane, or vulgar language.
  3. Stay on point. Comments that stray from the topic at hand may be deleted.
  4. Comments may be republished in print, online, or other forms of media, per our Terms of Use.

We are not able to monitor every comment that comes through (though some comments with links to multiple URLs are held for spam-check moderation by the system). If you see something objectionable, please let us know. Once a comment has been flagged, a staff member will investigate.

We accept clean XHTML in comments, but don't overdo it and please limit the number of links submitted in your comment. For more info, see the full Terms of Use.

Speak Your Mind

*