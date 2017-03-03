March 10, 2017

Open Access: How to Support Researchers

March 3, 2017

LJwebcast_03212017_Dove_Header_570pxPresented by: Dove Press & Library Journal
Event Date & Time: Tuesday, March 21, 2016, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT

OA has been growing steadily, but while it’s becoming more established, it is still a model undergoing transformation. By definition, open access is the free and unrestricted access to scholarly and scientific work, but the system remains unbalanced  and the practicalities of implementation are challenging. Issues like funding models, copyrights, predatory practices and discoverability are considerations that must be factored. To ensure success, researchers need guidance and support to perform vetted analysis and establish clear policies.

Join this webcast to learn about the common challenges surrounding Open Access and how several experts have made significant gains by providing publishing platforms, encouraging scholarly communication and delivering detailed cost analysis into the benefits of Open Access frameworks.

Panelists

  • Rick Anderson – Associate Dean for Collections & Scholarly Communication, Marriott Library, University of Utah
  • Ashley Farley – Associate Officer – Knowledge and Research Services – Open Access Team, The Gates Foundation
  • Yvonne Budden – Head of Scholarly Communications, University of Warwick

Moderator

  • Rebecca Jozwiak – Editorial & Research Director, The Bloor Group

