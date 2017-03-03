Open Access: How to Support Researchers

By on

Event Date & Time: Tuesday, March 21, 2016, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT

OA has been growing steadily, but while it’s becoming more established, it is still a model undergoing transformation. By definition, open access is the free and unrestricted access to scholarly and scientific work, but the system remains unbalanced and the practicalities of implementation are challenging. Issues like funding models, copyrights, predatory practices and discoverability are considerations that must be factored. To ensure success, researchers need guidance and support to perform vetted analysis and establish clear policies.

Join this webcast to learn about the common challenges surrounding Open Access and how several experts have made significant gains by providing publishing platforms, encouraging scholarly communication and delivering detailed cost analysis into the benefits of Open Access frameworks.

Panelists

Rick Anderson – Associate Dean for Collections & Scholarly Communication, Marriott Library, University of Utah

Ashley Farley – Associate Officer – Knowledge and Research Services – Open Access Team, The Gates Foundation

Yvonne Budden – Head of Scholarly Communications, University of Warwick

Moderator

Rebecca Jozwiak – Editorial & Research Director, The Bloor Group

