Selecting with Confidence: Experts’ Tips for Choosing Adult Debut Fiction

Event Date & Time: Thursday, March 23, 2017, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT
Debut fiction can be tricky – how do publishers, libraries, and bookstores evaluate debut authors and decide which to bet on? In a sea of new titles, what are the criteria for discerning what’s good when the authors are unknown?
In this session, Ingram Library Services will facilitate a panel discussion with experts from around the book industry as they share their insights into this process. We hope you’ll join us and come away with some useful tips for perfecting your own collections!
Panelists
- Corinna Barsan – Senior Editor, Grove Atlantic
- Kelly Donovan – Collection Development Librarian, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library
- Amy Hartman – Collection Development Librarian, Toledo Lucas County Public Library
- Jennifer Jackson – Senior Editor, Knopf and Doubleday
Moderator
- Rachel Rich – Collection Development Librarian, Ingram Library Services
