April 17, 2017

You are here: Home / / Branching Out, March 2017

Branching Out, March 2017

By on April 17, 2017 Leave a Comment
Miamisburg Branch (2)

Miamisburg Branch, Dayton Metro Library

The 10,200 square foot Duffield Branch of the Detroit Public Library reopened following a yearlong renovation that cost $400,000. At nearly 100 years old, the Carnegie library received a new paint job, improved LED lighting, fresh flooring, updated computers, and new furnishings, according to the Detroit News. It joins the Redford, Frederick Douglass, and Laura Ingalls Wilder branches, also recently refurbished. The project was paid for with public funds.

The new 15,000 square foot Miamisburg Branch of the Dayton Metro Library (above) opened on February 20. The $6.5 million facility, designed by Levin Porter Associates, in conjunction with Group 4 Architects and construction management by Shook Construction, is 50 percent larger than its predecessor. Funded through the Libraries for a Smarter Future plan approved in a 2012 ballot, the library includes a puppet theater, a popular history collection, more computers, flexible seating, multiple study rooms, a reading space with a fireplace, in-library laptop lending, an outdoor patio, and four pieces of original art.

On December 8, the Pinewoods Library and Learning Center, Athens, GA, opened its new facility. The project involved replacing the ten-year-old original 1,680 square foot double-wide trailer with a new 2,592 location. The work was funded through a $15,000 Leveraging Educational Assistance Partnership (LEAP) grant from Better World Books in addition to contributions from the Athens–Clarke County Library Board of Trustees and the Friends of Athens–Clarke County Libraries. The new facility includes two community meeting rooms, an expanded collection, a dozen public access computers, and additional outlets for patron use. A wide entrance ramp facilitates accessibility, and a community garden provides fresh produce.—Bette-Lee Fox

This article was published in Library Journal's March 15, 2017 issue. Subscribe today and save up to 35% off the regular subscription rate.

Bette-Lee Fox About Bette-Lee Fox

Bette-Lee Fox (blfox@mediasourceinc.com) is Managing Editor, Library Journal.

Celebrating her 43rd year with Library Journal, Bette-Lee also edits LJ’s Video Reviews column, six times a year Romance column, and e-original Romance reviews, which post weekly as LJ Xpress Reviews.

Filed Under: Architecture and Buildings, Library Buildings, LJ in Print Tagged With: Discussion: Leave a Comment
Share
Start Planning the Library of the Future
Coding Program WorkshopHosted by Library Journal in partnership with Columbus Metropolitan Library on—in its newly renovated Main Library—our May 5 installment of this day-long library building and design event will bring you the latest trends in library design.
Comment Policy:
  1. Be respectful, and do not attack the author, people mentioned in the article, or other commenters. Take on the idea, not the messenger.
  2. Don't use obscene, profane, or vulgar language.
  3. Stay on point. Comments that stray from the topic at hand may be deleted.
  4. Comments may be republished in print, online, or other forms of media, per our Terms of Use.

We are not able to monitor every comment that comes through (though some comments with links to multiple URLs are held for spam-check moderation by the system). If you see something objectionable, please let us know. Once a comment has been flagged, a staff member will investigate.

We accept clean XHTML in comments, but don't overdo it and please limit the number of links submitted in your comment. For more info, see the full Terms of Use.

Speak Your Mind

*