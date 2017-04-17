Branching Out, March 2017

By on

The 10,200 square foot Duffield Branch of the Detroit Public Library reopened following a yearlong renovation that cost $400,000. At nearly 100 years old, the Carnegie library received a new paint job, improved LED lighting, fresh flooring, updated computers, and new furnishings, according to the Detroit News. It joins the Redford, Frederick Douglass, and Laura Ingalls Wilder branches, also recently refurbished. The project was paid for with public funds.

The new 15,000 square foot Miamisburg Branch of the Dayton Metro Library (above) opened on February 20. The $6.5 million facility, designed by Levin Porter Associates, in conjunction with Group 4 Architects and construction management by Shook Construction, is 50 percent larger than its predecessor. Funded through the Libraries for a Smarter Future plan approved in a 2012 ballot, the library includes a puppet theater, a popular history collection, more computers, flexible seating, multiple study rooms, a reading space with a fireplace, in-library laptop lending, an outdoor patio, and four pieces of original art.

On December 8, the Pinewoods Library and Learning Center, Athens, GA, opened its new facility. The project involved replacing the ten-year-old original 1,680 square foot double-wide trailer with a new 2,592 location. The work was funded through a $15,000 Leveraging Educational Assistance Partnership (LEAP) grant from Better World Books in addition to contributions from the Athens–Clarke County Library Board of Trustees and the Friends of Athens–Clarke County Libraries. The new facility includes two community meeting rooms, an expanded collection, a dozen public access computers, and additional outlets for patron use. A wide entrance ramp facilitates accessibility, and a community garden provides fresh produce.—Bette-Lee Fox