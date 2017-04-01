News Briefs for April 1, 2017

By on

The Cornell University Library, Ithaca, NY, will be acquiring the recently closed American Textile History Museum Osborne Library’s collection documenting the U.S. textile industry.

The family of the late ­Antonin Scalia, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, has announced that it will donate his papers to the Harvard Law School Library, Cambridge, MA.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) has issued a three-year, $642,000 National Leadership Grant to help fund Mukurtu CMS, a free, open source platform to help tribal communities share their digital cultural heritage. The grant will pay for updates and expansion to regional hubs in Alaska, Connecticut, Hawaii, Oregon, and Wisconsin, to provide support and training to tribal archives, libraries, and museums in those areas.

The Mountain View Public Library, CA, has received a $98,000 grant from Google to pay for bookmobile services.

Pepperdine University Libraries, Malibu, CA, received a $300,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities Division of Preservation and Access for its project “Pepperdine University Libraries: Developing a Sustainable Preservation Environment for Humanities Collections.”

The University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University, and New Mexico State Library signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create a shared Regional Depository Library for New Mexico federal government information.

The University of Texas (UT) Libraries announced the launch of the Texas Data Repository (TDR), a new option for publishing and archiving data sets and other digital data products at UT Austin. TDR complements the digital repository Texas ScholarWorks.