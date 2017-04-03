Making Connections | Library Systems Landscape 2017

By on

A library is the heart of its community, offering opportunities for lifelong learning while fostering connections among neighbors, local businesses, civic services, educational institutions, and more. That’s the message of Library Connections, a professionally produced, two-minute animated commercial for public libraries recently created by SirsiDynix. Aside from an unobtrusive credit at the end, the commercial is unbranded, and SirsiDynix is encouraging any interested library—including non-SirsiDynix customers—to share the video on social media or use it in presentations.

Available in English, Spanish, Chinese, French, Bulgarian, and Welsh, the video can be downloaded from SirsiDynix at ow.ly/SMgP309NOlb or embedded from the company’s YouTube channel at /user/SirsiDynix.

“SirsiDynix hopes to see libraries use the Connections video to explain their value to shareholders and to inspire patrons,” the site explains, suggesting board meetings, digital signs, and social media as possible venues.

Eric Keith, VP of global marketing, communications, and strategic alliances for SirsiDynix, says that the company wanted to help the field get out the message about the “powerful influence for good” that libraries can have. “We have said, ‘We can’t be successful, unless you are successful’—our customers,” he says, adding that SirsiDynix will be announcing other ways that it is planning to help libraries with marketing and outreach at the upcoming COSUGI user group conference (April 11–13). “We’re really going to put our money where our mouth is and start to do things that don’t directly sell [SirsiDynix] products…. We’re going to be trying to help customers thrive and flourish in their communities and help [to reestablish] them as a central point of their community.”