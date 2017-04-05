Library People News: Hires, Promotions, Retirements, and Obituaries

By on

Mary MacDonald, professor and Head of Instructional Services at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, is the winner of the Association of College and Research Libraries (ACRL) Instruction Section’s Miriam Dudley Instruction Librarian Award, honoring a librarian who has made a significant contribution to the advancement of instruction in a college or research library environment.

Mary Ann Mavrinac, Vice Provost and Andrew H. and Janet Dayton Neilly Dean of the River Campus Libraries at the University of Rochester, NY, has been reappointed to a new five-year term.

Mark Sandler, principal at Novel Solutions Consulting, Gregory, MI, has been named the 2017 winner of the Hugh C. Atkinson Memorial Award, which recognizes an academic librarian who has made significant contributions to the area of library automation or management.

The University of Arizona, Tucson, has appointed Karen Williams, most recently Interim VP for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, to the newly created position of VP for Information Strategy and University Libraries.

The University of North Carolina Libraries, Chapel Hill, has announced three appointments: Chad Haefele, previously Interim Head of User Experience (UX) and a 2011 LJ Mover & Shaker, is now Head of UX and Assessment. Christine Stachowicz, former Head of E-Resources and Serials Management and Interim Director of Technical Services, became Director of Technical Services. Fei Yu, previously Research Assistant for the Health Sciences Library (HSL) and NC Translational Science Institute Evaluation Team, is now Health Information Technology Librarian at HSL.

OBITUARY

Amanda Rudd, the first woman and the first African American to head the Chicago Public Library, 1982–85, died on February 11. She was 92 years old.