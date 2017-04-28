Library People News: Hires, Promotions, Retirements, and Obituaries

By on

Marcy Bidney, Curator of the American Geographical Society Library at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, has been selected to receive the 2017 Association of College and Research Libraries (ACRL) Western European Studies Section/Slavic and East European Section De Gruyter European Librarianship Study Grant.

Pat Cirone, Director of the Beverly Public Library, MA, for the past 11 years, retired in March. Cirone previously served as Assistant Library Director at the Malden Public Library, MA.

Grant Harris has been appointed Chief of the European Division at the Library of Congress (LC). Harris was LC’s Head of the European Reading Room since 2008 and as Supervisor of Collections Management for the division.

The Pima County Public Library, AZ, appointed Amber Mathewson as Library Director on March 17. Mathewson, previously Deputy Director of Strategic Initiatives, was Interim Library Director since October 2016, following the resignation of Melinda ­Cervantes, who held the position since 2012.

Alanna Aiko Moore, Academic Liaison Coordinator and Librarian for Sociology, Ethnic Studies, and Gender Studies at the University of California–San Diego, has been chosen to receive the 2017 ACRL University Libraries Sections Outstanding Professional Development Award, intended to recognize librarians’, archivists’, or curators’ contributions to providing professional development opportunities for librarians.

Tara O’Reilly, Director of the Carpinteria Branch Library, CA, retired on March 17, after 21 years on the job.

OBITUARY

David R. Hoffman, Director of the Pennsylvania State Library since 1981, died on March 7. Hoffman was 83 years old.