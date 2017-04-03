News in Brief | Library Systems Landscape 2017

By on

Auto-Graphics

Ontario, CA–based Auto-Graphics, Inc., developer of the VERSO ILS and SHAREit interlibrary loan (ILL) solution, in June 2016 released MONTAGEdc, a scalable, cloud-based digital collection management system featuring a mobile-ready, responsive design interface that encourages patrons to explore a library’s digitized special collections. At press time, the company was nearing the release of a new mobile app for patrons as well.

Axiell Group

Axiell Group, a leading ILS and automation vendor in Europe, in May 2016 announced the beta-launch of Axiell Quria, a cloud-based, digital-first LSP. Quria is designed to make electronic resources, events, patron communications, books, and other library assets manageable from a single platform, according to the company. Features include the capability to generate advanced statistics and gather management information from social media, email, a library’s website, and other channels.

BiblioCommons

Toronto-based interactive catalog and web services developer BiblioCommons made responsive design a priority in 2016, enabling patrons of customer libraries to add comments, quotes, and other content to title record pages with mobile devices. The BiblioCMS was also rebranded as BiblioWeb, featuring responsive design, a new carousel console, and lightweight-form single sign on (SSO) functionality enabling users logged into BiblioCore to have contact information automatically populated in BiblioWeb forms.

Biblionix

For the second consecutive year, Austin, TX–based Biblionix won the LibraryWorks Modern Library Award Product of the Year for its Apollo ILS/LSP, based on a national survey of librarians. The fully cloud-based system is designed exclusively for public library systems with fewer than 300,000 holdings, and includes features such as the VersaCat and VersaCard communal catalog and virtual consortium capabilities, hardware-free auto-calling for overdue and reserve notifications, two-way texting with patrons, and Reserve Express, which enables patrons to subscribe to their favorite authors and be automatically placed on a reserve list when the library acquires a new title by the author.

Book Systems

Huntsville, AL–based Book Systems in October 2016 announced version 11.0 of its Atriuum ILS. The latest release includes a new feature named “Community,” which enables libraries and patrons to create posts to promote clubs, organizations, workshops, special events, and more that can then be discovered via the OPAC. In addition, the new version features support for the Common Sense Categories (CSC) system popular in elementary and middle schools, as well as animated buttons for Atriuum’s self-check module, designed to assist young patrons.

Civica

Civica Library Solutions, part of the London-based public sector IT services company Civica Group, released SpydusManager, an analytics tool featuring drag-and-drop report design for its web-based Spydus10 library management system. The company is currently developing SpydusCollections as the next tool in its Business Analytics suite. An upcoming release, Spydus 10.1.5, is scheduled for May and will include web-based apps for home library service, mobile library service, and requests, along with an optional module to manage e-database subscriptions.

Companion Corp

Salt Lake City–based COMPanion Corporation announced updates to its Alexandria Library Automation Software version 7 in July and December 2016 (updates 7.16.1 and 7.16.2). Patrons can now change the search type to look specifically for awards, bibliographies, curriculum, or notes, and use prefilters to select a medium or a genre. In addition, a new status for holds has been added, enabling staff to find holds that are on-shelf or in the holds area of a library—an update designed partly to improve ILL processes.

Follett

Follett Software Company announced updates to its Destiny suite for K–12 libraries in August 2016 and February 2017, (updates 14.0 and 14.5). The new releases include support for IMS Learning Tools Interoperability standards, enabling the seamless integration of library resources with a school’s learning management systems and other learning applications. Other new features include homepage customizations for Destiny Discover, the ability to globally change due dates for a particular group of resources, usage reporting for Follett Lightbox titles, and improved reporting features, such as district-level reports with an at-a-glance view of each school’s resources and reports letting users see the prices of overdue materials in Destiny Resource Manager.

Lucidea

Vancouver, BC–based Lucidea has integrated support for OverDrive into its SydneyEnterprise and Inmagic GeniePlus ILS solutions designed for special libraries. A new Web Services API also enables libraries to offer real-time access to SydneyEnterprise and Inmagic GeniePlus databases via other applications or public-facing websites. A 2016 update to the company’s Argus collections management software for museums also included a new Web Services API, along with a controlled vocabulary redesign, improved page responsiveness, and new work flow options.

Mandarin

Boca Raton, FL–based Mandarin Library Automation, developers of the M3 and cloud-based M5 ILS solutions for small libraries and K–12 libraries, is piloting a revamped ILL work flow developed in collaboration with the Onondaga-Cortland-Madison Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES), NY. At press time, the company was also preparing to launch a new web-based report module for M5.