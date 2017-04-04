April 11, 2017

You are here: Home / Webcasts / 2017 Library Journal Series Pricing Article

2017 Library Journal Series Pricing Article

By on April 4, 2017 Leave a Comment

SSD_Library Journal Webinar_April 26 2017_Registration Header (990 x 250 pixels_Registration Header (990 x 250 pixels

Presented by: EBSCO & Library Journal
Event Date & Time: Thursday, April 27th, 2017, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT

Register

Budget planning for library materials is both a science and an art. As library collections shift increasingly to online, navigating changes in print funding and pricing models has become more complex and difficult to follow.

Since 1993, the annual Library Journal serials pricing article has been a trusted tool in library budget forecasting as well as a key benchmark for evaluating current funding. Join this webinar as authors of the 2017 article share their methodology for gathering the data and writing the article and discuss how the statistics and trends identified in the article may be applied in your library.

Presenters

  • Stephen Bosch – Materials Budget, Procurement, and Licensing Librarian, University of Arizona Library
  • Kittie Henderson – Vice President and Chief Librarian, EBSCO Information Services

Register

Can’t make the date? No problem! Register now and you will receive an email from Library Journal with the URL to access the archive for this event.

Follow us on Twitter! @LibraryJournal #LJEBSCO

Need help getting registered? Send us an email describing your problem.

Filed Under: Webcasts Discussion: Leave a Comment
Share
Comment Policy:
  1. Be respectful, and do not attack the author, people mentioned in the article, or other commenters. Take on the idea, not the messenger.
  2. Don't use obscene, profane, or vulgar language.
  3. Stay on point. Comments that stray from the topic at hand may be deleted.
  4. Comments may be republished in print, online, or other forms of media, per our Terms of Use.

We are not able to monitor every comment that comes through (though some comments with links to multiple URLs are held for spam-check moderation by the system). If you see something objectionable, please let us know. Once a comment has been flagged, a staff member will investigate.

We accept clean XHTML in comments, but don't overdo it and please limit the number of links submitted in your comment. For more info, see the full Terms of Use.

Speak Your Mind

*