2017 Library Journal Series Pricing Article

By on

Presented by: EBSCO & Library Journal

Event Date & Time: Thursday, April 27th, 2017, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT

Budget planning for library materials is both a science and an art. As library collections shift increasingly to online, navigating changes in print funding and pricing models has become more complex and difficult to follow.

Since 1993, the annual Library Journal serials pricing article has been a trusted tool in library budget forecasting as well as a key benchmark for evaluating current funding. Join this webinar as authors of the 2017 article share their methodology for gathering the data and writing the article and discuss how the statistics and trends identified in the article may be applied in your library.

Presenters

Stephen Bosch – Materials Budget, Procurement, and Licensing Librarian, University of Arizona Library

Materials Budget, Procurement, and Licensing Librarian, University of Arizona Library Kittie Henderson – Vice President and Chief Librarian, EBSCO Information Services

Can’t make the date? No problem! Register now and you will receive an email from Library Journal with the URL to access the archive for this event.

Follow us on Twitter! @LibraryJournal #LJEBSCO

Need help getting registered? Send us an email describing your problem.