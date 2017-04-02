An Inside Look at the New App for Audiobooks, Magazines and eBooks!

By on

Event Date & Time: Thursday, May 11th, 2017, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT

Recorded Books is giving librarians a comprehensive walk-through of the new RBdigital app. The webinar, featuring a Q & A session with RBdigital product manager Brad Gray, is ideal both for customers making the transition to the new app and for customers interested in an overview of all of the app’s exciting new features.

Recorded Books previously offered audiobooks and eBooks through the OneClickdigital app, while offering magazines through the popular Zinio for Libraries service. The new RBdigital app increases accessibility for patrons by housing all of these products in a single app, and this single app also increases discoverability by exposing users to all the formats available for their preferred interests.

In addition to simple (but eye-catching) improvements like onscreen menus, personal checkout history, font and color-scheme enhancements, RBdigital also boasts upgrades such as the ability to search for eBook and audiobook content within the app (one of the most popular new features) and a new wishlist option (perfect for planning listening/reading schedules).

Brad Gray is the RBdigital manager of business development, and as such he works with libraries worldwide to support the RBdigital product lines with user materials, training, and other helpful aids. Brad specializes in enabling front-line librarians to help patrons discover content and personalize their experience. For more information about the webinar, contact Brad Gray via email at bgray@recordedbooks.com.

