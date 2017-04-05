Open Access: Advocating for Change

By on

Presented by: Dove Press & Library Journal

Event Date & Time: Tuesday, April 25th, 2017, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT

Two main forces drive the OA movement: the need to find an alternative to current subscription models and the overwhelming benefits to providing freely available, peer-reviewed research findings to more people. Despite the momentum, and despite significant backing from institutional and government funding sources, widespread acceptance of open access has progressed more slowly than many advocates had hoped.

Join this webcast to gain insight and perspective from our experts on the barriers and common misconceptions about OA, and offer some strategic and practical advice. They’ll discuss how OA can emerge as a key asset for authors, publishers and researchers–and essentially benefit humanity as a whole.

Panelists

Mikael Laakso – Associate Professor, Information Systems Science, Hanken School of Economics

Associate Professor, Information Systems Science, Hanken School of Economics Jack Maness – Associate Dean, University of Denver Libraries

Associate Dean, University of Denver Libraries Robin Champieux – Scholarly Communication Librarian, Oregon Health & Science University

Scholarly Communication Librarian, Oregon Health & Science University Danielle Robinson – 2016 Mozilla Fellow for Science, Oregon Health & Science University

Moderator

Rebecca Jozwiak – Editorial & Research Director, The Bloor Group

Can’t make the date? No problem! Register now and you will receive an email from Library Journal with the URL to access the archive for this event.

Follow us on Twitter! @LibraryJournal #LJDove

Need help getting registered? Send us an email describing your problem.