Open Access: Advocating for Change

Presented by: Dove Press & Library Journal
Event Date & Time: Tuesday, April 25th, 2017, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT
Two main forces drive the OA movement: the need to find an alternative to current subscription models and the overwhelming benefits to providing freely available, peer-reviewed research findings to more people. Despite the momentum, and despite significant backing from institutional and government funding sources, widespread acceptance of open access has progressed more slowly than many advocates had hoped.
Join this webcast to gain insight and perspective from our experts on the barriers and common misconceptions about OA, and offer some strategic and practical advice. They’ll discuss how OA can emerge as a key asset for authors, publishers and researchers–and essentially benefit humanity as a whole.
Panelists
- Mikael Laakso – Associate Professor, Information Systems Science, Hanken School of Economics
- Jack Maness – Associate Dean, University of Denver Libraries
- Robin Champieux – Scholarly Communication Librarian, Oregon Health & Science University
- Danielle Robinson – 2016 Mozilla Fellow for Science, Oregon Health & Science University
Moderator
- Rebecca Jozwiak – Editorial & Research Director, The Bloor Group
