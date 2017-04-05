Sleeper Hits for Summer 2017

By on

Event Date & Time: Tuesday, April 11th, 2017, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT

You may already know the biggest titles for coming months, the books that are best sellers before their official publication date. But what about sleeper hits, those great discoveries that librarians will want to have, though they might not know it yet?

Does Balli Kaur Jaswal’s title Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows make you curious? Do you get the shivers at the thought of reading Leah Weiss’s If the Creek Don’t Rise? And what’s being served during Donia Bijan’s The Last Days of Café Leila?

This webcast introduces you to such titles and offers recommendations from leading publishers. Register now and find out about these books and more!

Panelists

Virginia Stanley – Director, Library Marketing, HarperCollins

Marketing Specialist, Sourcebooks Annie Mazes – Adult Library Sales & Marketing, Workman Publishing

Moderator

Barbara Hoffert – Prepub Alert Editor, Library Journal

