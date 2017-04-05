Sleeper Hits for Summer 2017

Presented by: HarperCollins, Sourcebooks, Workman Publishing & Library Journal
Event Date & Time: Tuesday, April 11th, 2017, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT
You may already know the biggest titles for coming months, the books that are best sellers before their official publication date. But what about sleeper hits, those great discoveries that librarians will want to have, though they might not know it yet?
Does Balli Kaur Jaswal’s title Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows make you curious? Do you get the shivers at the thought of reading Leah Weiss’s If the Creek Don’t Rise? And what’s being served during Donia Bijan’s The Last Days of Café Leila?
This webcast introduces you to such titles and offers recommendations from leading publishers. Register now and find out about these books and more!
Panelists
- Virginia Stanley – Director, Library Marketing, HarperCollins
- Beth Oleniczak – Marketing Specialist, Sourcebooks
- Annie Mazes – Adult Library Sales & Marketing, Workman Publishing
Moderator
- Barbara Hoffert – Prepub Alert Editor, Library Journal
