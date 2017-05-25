Librarians’ Picks | Library Design 2017

Furnishings of note from recent library projects
Alone in Lone Tree
The Lone Tree branch of Douglas County Libraries, CO, more than doubled in size with its new 2016 building. More space, more options. The high-sided Ziva Lounge Chairs provide patron privacy along with plug-in capability. In the middle of the bustling library, patrons can enjoy a bit of solitude. JSI Furniture, www.jsifurniture.com/jsi_product_ziva_ls_gallery.php
Expeditionary Fun
Each of the renovated or new branches of the St. Louis County Library includes a fun Discovery table in the children’s area. There are three activity tops to choose from—a LEGO table, a train track, or a light table—which can easily be swapped out. 3branch Product Design Solutions, www.3branch.com/discovery.html
Nestle for a Nap?
The new Hewitt Public Library, TX, has surprises around every corner. Nestled between stacks are lighted reading areas in which patrons can tuck away and enjoy a good book or a catnap. The Privée canopied lounge sofa bench is inviting, ensuring privacy and acoustic comfort. Swivel tables can be incorporated into the unit for a multipurpose surface to support one’s work. Borgo, borgo.com/corporate/privee
My Private Hideaway
Even in a 3,500 square foot room in the Florida Institute of Technology’s Evans Library, a bit of serenity is now possible. In such a large open space, Eero Style Ball Chairs offer just the seclusion students need for study and contemplation. The chairs are so popular that students have asked if they can reserve them. Novì Décor, www.novidecor.com
Sitting/Storage Solutions
The bench seating at the Ardmore Library, PA, is colorful, comfortable, and inviting. At this member of the Lower Merion Library System, children use the padded benches during story time and for play in the newly built soft play area. The bench lifts up, providing ample storage, which allows for easy and quick cleanup. Worden, www.wordencompany.com
Hidden Treasures
The overarching theme at the Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, VA, is its rural setting. This wooden structure/mural features educational manipulative structures at the bottom. While parents are at the checkout area, the children are within sight and happily engaged. RRMM Lukmire was the architect and designer, while manufacture and installation fell to TMC Furniture-TMCkids. TMC Furniture, www/tmcfurniture.com/product-kids
Swooping in on Comfort
Students using the Gottesman Library, Yeshiva University, New York, can form their own seating patterns with Brian Kane’s Swoop lounge furniture. The chairs come as either molded plywood with metal legs, in a variety of fabrics, or fully upholstered lightweight sectional units. Herman Miller, www.hermanmiller.com
Bedazzling Sky Show
The children’s area at the Grant’s View Branch of the St. Louis County Library spotlights an array of color-changing pendant luminary LED lights. Square and linear, they feature white sandblasted acrylic diffusers hand fabricated with mitered corners for a “dazzling” addition to any space. 3G Lighting, www.3glighting.com
All Aboard for Learning
The Columbus Metropolitan Library, OH, has Ready for Kindergarten spaces at many of its branches and the recently reimagined Main Library. Each area houses a custom-designed miniature school bus as a place where youngsters and their caregivers can engage in kindergarten readiness. The buses also encourage free play and conversation. Conte Custom, www.contecustom.com
Contributors
Melissa Anciaux, Douglas County Libraries, CO
Waynette Ditto, Director of Library Services, Hewitt Public Library, TX
Paul Glassman, Director of University Libraries, Yeshiva University, New York
Jane Quin, Head Librarian, Ardmore Library, PA
Jessica Scalph, Library Administrator, Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, VA
Lauren Striebel, Special Projects Analyst, St. Louis County Library
Angela Taylor, Director, Enabling Infrastructure, Evans Library, Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne
Ben Zenitsky, Marketing & Communications Specialist, Columbus Metropolitan Library, OH
We are not able to monitor every comment that comes through (though some comments with links to multiple URLs are held for spam-check moderation by the system). If you see something objectionable, please let us know. Once a comment has been flagged, a staff member will investigate.
We accept clean XHTML in comments, but don't overdo it and please limit the number of links submitted in your comment. For more info, see the full Terms of Use.