Back in the Big Apple | BEA Preview 2017

By on

After zipping over to the windy city last year, Book Expo returns to New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and will run from Wednesday, May 31, through Friday, June 2, with the fourth annual Book Con, a consumer-facing, pop culture–­focused gathering for fans, happening Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. One of the big changes this year is the branding shift—from BookExpo America (BEA) to the truncated Book Expo—in recognition of the global reach of the show.

With so many sessions, special events, and author signings, it can be overwhelming for both conference veterans and newbies. The following list highlights a few of the events LJ editors are most excited to attend.

Wednesday, May 31

8:45–9:45 a.m.

Audio Publishers Association (APA) Conference Keynote (River Pavillion)

Every two years, the APA commissions a consumer survey to help the audiobook industry gain insight into listeners’ behaviors. Tom Webster, vice president of strategy and marketing for Edison ­Research, will review the results of this year’s survey, conducted by his firm, and use those numbers to shed light on the listening audience—how, where, and when customers are listening to audiobooks.

1:45–3 p.m.

Adult Book Editors’ Buzz Panel (Rm. 1E12/13/14)

See which books Book Expo’s discerning librarians, booksellers, and industry professionals predict will be big hits with readers in 2017. Editors from Scout Press, Knopf, Putnam, Morrow, and Little, Brown will proudly present their nominees.

Thursday, June 1

10–10:50 a.m.

Young Adult Book Editors’ Buzz (Rm. IE12/13/14)

Hear about the top authors and titles expected to resonate with YA readers in 2017.

Friday, June 2

9:30–10:20 a.m.

Book Reviews: The Diversity of Race, Ethnicity and Sexual Orientation (Rm. 1E10)

School Library Journal reviews manager and YA editor Shelley Diaz moderates a panel of industry professionals who will examine the intersection of diversity and professional reviews. Panelists include Anastasia Collins, Beatley Library, Simmons College, Boston; Hannah Oliver Depp, WORD Bookstore; and Vicky Smith, Kirkus Reviews.

9:30–10:20 a.m.

What Authors and Publishers Need To Know About Fair Use (Rm. 1E11)

Copyright affects librarians of all types. Librarians involved in instruction, whether to elementary school or college students, will appreciate this session hosted by copyright experts and the president of the Authors Guild on what constitutes fair use.

11–11:50 a.m.

Middle Grade Book Editors’ Buzz (Rm. IE12/13/14)

Join with children’s book editors as they discuss upcoming middle grade titles, with appearances from several representative authors.

11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

WTF Is Happening, Senator Franken? (Main Stage)

U.S. Senator and former Saturday Night Live funnyman Al Franken will be joined in conversation by Marc Maron, stand-up comedian, actor, and host of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

1–2 p.m.

AAP’s Shout and Share (Downtown Stage)

Moderated by LJ fiction editor Wilda W. Williams and sponsored by LJ and the Association of American Publishers (AAP), this exuberant and interactive panel features Stephanie Anderson, Darien Lib., CT; Stephanie Chase, Hillsboro PL, OR; Charlene Rue, BookOps, New York; and Todd Krueger, Baltimore County PL, all sharing their top picks and favorite new reads.

2–3 p.m.

A Fortunate Stage Talk: Lemony Snicket and Neal Patrick Harris (Main Stage)

Hear Lemony Snicket, whose delightfully snarky “A Series of Unfortunate Events” books have been turned into a Netflix series starring Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf, in conversation with Harris, whose middle grade novel The Magic Misfits is being released this fall.

3–4 p.m.

Audio Publishers Association (APA) Tea (Rm. 1E07/08)

Four authors—James Patterson (Crazy House, Hachette Audio), Marissa Meyer (Renegades, Macmillan Audio), Daniel José Older (Shadowhouse Fall, Scholastic Audio), and Alan Alda (If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face?, Random Audio)—take the stage to discuss their craft, creativity, and inspiration, with a focus on the changing audiobook landscape.