Back in the Big Apple | BEA Preview 2017

After zipping over to the windy city last year, Book Expo returns to New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and will run from Wednesday, May 31, through Friday, June 2, with the fourth annual Book Con, a consumer-facing, pop culture–focused gathering for fans, happening Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. One of the big changes this year is the branding shift—from BookExpo America (BEA) to the truncated Book Expo—in recognition of the global reach of the show.
With so many sessions, special events, and author signings, it can be overwhelming for both conference veterans and newbies. The following list highlights a few of the events LJ editors are most excited to attend.
Wednesday, May 31
8:45–9:45 a.m.
Audio Publishers Association (APA) Conference Keynote (River Pavillion)
Every two years, the APA commissions a consumer survey to help the audiobook industry gain insight into listeners’ behaviors. Tom Webster, vice president of strategy and marketing for Edison Research, will review the results of this year’s survey, conducted by his firm, and use those numbers to shed light on the listening audience—how, where, and when customers are listening to audiobooks.
1:45–3 p.m.
Adult Book Editors’ Buzz Panel (Rm. 1E12/13/14)
See which books Book Expo’s discerning librarians, booksellers, and industry professionals predict will be big hits with readers in 2017. Editors from Scout Press, Knopf, Putnam, Morrow, and Little, Brown will proudly present their nominees.
Thursday, June 1
10–10:50 a.m.
Young Adult Book Editors’ Buzz (Rm. IE12/13/14)
Hear about the top authors and titles expected to resonate with YA readers in 2017.
Friday, June 2
9:30–10:20 a.m.
Book Reviews: The Diversity of Race, Ethnicity and Sexual Orientation (Rm. 1E10)
School Library Journal reviews manager and YA editor Shelley Diaz moderates a panel of industry professionals who will examine the intersection of diversity and professional reviews. Panelists include Anastasia Collins, Beatley Library, Simmons College, Boston; Hannah Oliver Depp, WORD Bookstore; and Vicky Smith, Kirkus Reviews.
9:30–10:20 a.m.
What Authors and Publishers Need To Know About Fair Use (Rm. 1E11)
Copyright affects librarians of all types. Librarians involved in instruction, whether to elementary school or college students, will appreciate this session hosted by copyright experts and the president of the Authors Guild on what constitutes fair use.
11–11:50 a.m.
Middle Grade Book Editors’ Buzz (Rm. IE12/13/14)
Join with children’s book editors as they discuss upcoming middle grade titles, with appearances from several representative authors.
11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m.
WTF Is Happening, Senator Franken? (Main Stage)
U.S. Senator and former Saturday Night Live funnyman Al Franken will be joined in conversation by Marc Maron, stand-up comedian, actor, and host of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.
1–2 p.m.
AAP’s Shout and Share (Downtown Stage)
Moderated by LJ fiction editor Wilda W. Williams and sponsored by LJ and the Association of American Publishers (AAP), this exuberant and interactive panel features Stephanie Anderson, Darien Lib., CT; Stephanie Chase, Hillsboro PL, OR; Charlene Rue, BookOps, New York; and Todd Krueger, Baltimore County PL, all sharing their top picks and favorite new reads.
2–3 p.m.
A Fortunate Stage Talk: Lemony Snicket and Neal Patrick Harris (Main Stage)
Hear Lemony Snicket, whose delightfully snarky “A Series of Unfortunate Events” books have been turned into a Netflix series starring Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf, in conversation with Harris, whose middle grade novel The Magic Misfits is being released this fall.
3–4 p.m.
Audio Publishers Association (APA) Tea (Rm. 1E07/08)
Four authors—James Patterson (Crazy House, Hachette Audio), Marissa Meyer (Renegades, Macmillan Audio), Daniel José Older (Shadowhouse Fall, Scholastic Audio), and Alan Alda (If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face?, Random Audio)—take the stage to discuss their craft, creativity, and inspiration, with a focus on the changing audiobook landscape.
Days of Dialog
Library Journal Day of Dialog
Wednesday, May 31, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
(John Jay College of Criminal Justice,
545 W. 59th St.)
This annual event opens, as always, with the popular Editors’ Picks, which will feature a half dozen top editors discussing forthcoming titles. Among them will be Elizabeth Beier, Executive Editor, St. Martin’s; Tom Mayer, Senior Editor & VP, Norton; and Gail Winston, VP & Executive Editor, HarperCollins. “SF/Fantasy/Dystopia” ranges from io9 founder Annalee Newitz’s debut novel, Autonomous (Tor) to Holly Goddard Jones’s The Salt Line (Putnam) to Black Caucus of ALA Self-Publishing Award winner L. Penelope on her “Eternal Flame” series.
The afternoon kicks off with “Books To Buzz About,” which includes Nancy Pearl’s George and Lizzie (Touchstone), as well as LJ Best Book authors Tayari Jones (An American Marriage, Algonquin) and Gabrielle Zevin (Young Jane Young, Algonquin). The editors’ picks–style “Reading the World” features four publishers who have brought us major authors in translation, from Jan-Philipp Sendker and Karl Ove Knausgård to Elena Ferrante and Roberto Bolaño. Judith Gurewich, Other Press; Jill Schoolman, Archipelago; Michael Reynolds, Europa; and Declan Spring, New Directions, will be on hand to highlight their newest acquisitions.
“Top Nonfiction” ranges broadly from Danielle Allen’s Cuz: The Life and Times of Michael A. (Liveright: Norton) to Khizr Khan’s An American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice (Random) to Kate Moore’s The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women (Sourcebooks). The day wraps up with “The Second Time Around,” featuring five novelists whose first books were big hits. They include Marie Benedict (Carnegie’s Maid, Sourcebooks), Chloe Benjamin (The Immortalists, Putnam), Celeste Ng (Little Fires Everywhere, Penguin Pr.), Eleanor Henderson (The Twelve-Mile Straight, Ecco: HarperCollins), and Robin Sloan (Sourdough, MCD: Farrar).
School Library Journal Day of Dialog
Wednesday, May 31, 9 a.m.–6. p.m.
(NYU Kimmel Center,
60 Washington Square S.)
The big day opens with a keynote address from the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, Gene Luen Yang. The author and illustrator of such award-winning graphic novels as American Born Chinese and Boxers and Saints has just launched his “Reading Without Walls” challenge, which encourages participants to explore books from diverse voices, genres, and formats. Next, Christopher Lassen, youth material selector for BookOps shared library technical services of the New York Public Library and Brooklyn Public Library, will moderate a panel on dynamic nonfiction featuring R. Gregory Christie (A Time To Act, NorthSouth), Sue Macy (Motor Girls, National Geographic), Michelle Markel (Balderdash!, Chronicle), Steve Sheinkin (Undefeated, Roaring Brook), and Alexandra Siy (Voyager’s Greatest Hits, Charlesbridge).
Following will be “The Sweet Spot: Captivating Middle Grade Readers,” moderated by Deborah Taylor, coordinator of school and student services for Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Library, and featuring Tracey Baptiste (The Rise of the Jumbies, Algonquin), Paul Griffin (Saving Marty, Dial), Katherine Paterson (My Brigadista Year, Candlewick), Jason Reynolds (Patina, S. & S.), and Karina Yan Glaser (The Vanderbeekers to 141st Street, Houghton Harcourt).
In an after lunch speech, we will hear from author Megan Whalen Turner on her long-awaited novel Thick as Thieves (HarperCollins). A powerhouse YA panel will follow, moderated by Monica Edinger, a teacher at the Dalton School and avid blogger. Panelists will include M.T. Anderson (Landscape with Invisible Hand, Candlewick), Gregory Scott Katsoulis (All Rights Reserved, Harlequin Teen), Nnedi Okorafor (Akata Warrior, Viking), and Mitali Perkins (You Bring the Distant Near, Macmillan).
The day’s final panel, “The Expansive Picture Book Universe,” will be led by Robin Gibson, youth services librarian at the Westerville PL, OH, and will feature commentary from Tatyana Fazlalizadeh (Libba, Chronicle), Sean Qualls and Selina Alko (Why Am I Me?, Dial), Sydney Smith (Town Is by the Sea, Groundwood), Philip Stead (The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine, Doubleday), and Brendan Wenzel (Life, S. & S.).
The closing keynote will be delivered by Kwame Alexander (Solo, Blink), who will then cohost the announcement of the 2017 Boston Globe–Horn Book Award winners with Horn Book editor Roger Sutton.
