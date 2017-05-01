News Briefs for May 1, 2017

By on

BiblioCommons has partnered with Canadian green energy retailer Bullfrog Power to enable a green online presence for public libraries by choosing to power its BiblioCore and BiblioWeb production servers with 100 percent green electricity.

The State Library of Ohio and the University of Iowa Libraries signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the U.S. Government Publishing Office (GPO) to become Preservation Steward Libraries in GPO’s Federal Information Preservation Network (FIPNet).

Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, Chicago Public Library (CPL) commissioner Brian Bannon, the CPL Foundation, and BMO Harris Bank CEO Dave Casper announced on April 8 significant investments in CPL’s YOUmedia program for teens. Private support, highlighted by a $1 million gift over three years from BMO Harris Bank, as well as funding from the Allstate corporation, will support programming.

The Library of Congress announced its acquisition of archives belonging to late photographer Robert “Bob” Adelman, widely recognized for his photos documenting the civil rights movement, gifted by an anonymous donor.

ProQuest is teaming with Rittenhouse Book Distributors to offer libraries ebooks from the R2 Digital platform via the OASIS system. The R2 Digital Library is a leading ebook platform for health science collections.

The largest collection of Nobel laureate Saul Bellow’s personal papers is now open for research at the University of Chicago (UChicago) Library, documenting his creative process and literary fame as well as his wide-ranging professional relationships. Bellow spent three decades as a professor at UChicago.