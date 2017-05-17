Driving Innovation through Collaboration: Library Perspectives

By on

Event Date & Time: Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT

Universities are moving fast. How do you stay ahead of the curve to support the changing needs of students, researchers, and faculty?

In this session we’ll look at how community collaboration and open platforms can drive innovative library services and tighten connections to the academic ecosystem. Library leaders will share their perspectives, highlight the latest developments, and discuss the impact of Ex Libris community collaboration.

Topics will include:

The evolution of Linked Open Data, and why it’s important for libraries to pay attention

The use of open framework to extend discovery services, driven by community development

Leveraging extensible library platforms to extend solutions through open APIs

Panelists

Laura Akerman – Discovery Systems and Metadata Librarian, Emory University

Discovery Systems and Metadata Librarian, Emory University Allen Jones – Director of Digital Library and Technical Services, The New School

Moderator

Andrew French – Solutions Architecture Manager, Ex Libris

