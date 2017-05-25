June 29, 2017

Graphically Different: A Discussion on Diversity in Comics and Graphic Novels

By on May 25, 2017 1 Comment

Presented by: Ingram & Library Journal
Event Date & Time: Tuesday, June 13th, 2017, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT

Comics and graphic novels represent one of the most quickly evolving categories and the increased volume of titles with themes of diversity can present challenges for libraries. How can you best represent your local and global community with your collection? How do you determine their accessibility and predict popularity on a budget? Most importantly, how will this trend continue to evolve and what can we expect from comics creators? To find answers to these questions and more, join us as our panel of industry experts share their insights.

Panelists

  • Robin Brenner – Teen Librarian, Public Library of Brookline (MA), Understanding Manga and Anime
  • Marjorie Liu – Creator/Writer, Monstress Vol 1: Awakening
  • Mike Pawuk – Teen Services Librarian, Cuyahoga County Public Library (OH), Graphic Novels: A Guide to Comic Books, Manga, and More
  • Charles Soule – Creator/Writer, Curse Words Volume 1: The Devil’s Devil

Moderator

  • Jenny McCluskey – Collection Development Librarian II, Graphic Novel Specialist, Ingram Library Services

