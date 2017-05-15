How to Drive Success in Research

Presented by: EBSCO & Library Journal
Event Date & Time: Thursday, May 25th 2017, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT
Success in research stands or falls with discovery. Discovery, after all, is the entry point to the library’s collections. With this in mind, EBSCO has focused much of its development efforts on EBSCO Discovery Service (EDS), which has become the discovery service of choice for thousands of libraries worldwide.
So how does EDS support success in research? From its unique approach to relevance ranking, the inclusion of subject indexes, to an array of customization options, there is much that goes into EDS. This webcast will dive into the core EDS features and functionality that drive success in research.
Presenter
- Andrew Nagy – Director of SaaS Innovation, EBSCO Information Services
Moderator
- Rebecca Jozwiak – Editorial & Research Director, The Bloor Group
Can’t make the date? No problem! Register now and you will receive an email from Library Journal with the URL to access the archive for this event.
Follow us on Twitter! @LibraryJournal #LJEBSCO
Need help getting registered? Send us an email describing your problem.
We are not able to monitor every comment that comes through (though some comments with links to multiple URLs are held for spam-check moderation by the system). If you see something objectionable, please let us know. Once a comment has been flagged, a staff member will investigate.
We accept clean XHTML in comments, but don't overdo it and please limit the number of links submitted in your comment. For more info, see the full Terms of Use.