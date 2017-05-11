Information & Media Literacy: Skills Needed in Today’s World

By on

Event Date & Time: Wednesday, June 7th, 2017, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT

True or False? Information and media literacy skills have never been more important than in today’s digital world. Between fake news and social media, it’s crucial to know how to filter out unreliable online information, and being deficient in this skill can lead to poor educational and professional practices. Fortunately, libraries are in a position to offer access to research tools and help educate students and the public on information literacy.

Join LearningExpress, an EBSCO company, as they present a webinar on the skills necessary to obtain reliable information for effective research and for navigating daily digital life. They will review the meaning of information and media literacy, look at some of the challenges patrons face when acquiring these skills, and suggest possible solutions to help patrons build information and media literacy skills.

Panelists

Pam Friday – Senior Account Field Sales Specialist, LearningExpress | An EBSCO Company

Moderator

Rebecca Jozwiak – Editorial & Research Director, The Bloor Group

